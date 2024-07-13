In PA, an apparent assassination attempt against President Trump *UPDATED*

At a little after 6 PM Eastern Time, while President Trump was speaking at a huge outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, popping sounds rang out. At the same time, Trump grabbed at the right side of his head before vanishing from view as Secret Service agents hurled themselves atop him.

BREAKING: Donald Trump grabs his neck and falls to the ground after the sound of shots ring out at his rally. pic.twitter.com/5DqbdrH0go — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

Immediately after, the Secret Service hustled Trump, who was upright, walking, and talking, off the podium. Blood was pouring from Trump’s right ear and down his cheek. Notice as you watch the video how Trump is desperate to remain on the stage, fighting the Secret Service agents’ efforts to rush him to safety:

Trump is bleeding from the ear but it looks like he just survived an assassination attempt.



Please pray for our country. pic.twitter.com/f41MTodZ18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 13, 2024

It says a great deal about Trump that he had the presence of mind, the courage, and the empathy to pump his fist in the air, assuring the worried crowd—and watching videos who were equally horrified by what they had just witnessed—that he was (seemingly) all right in what will surely be one of modern America’s most iconic political images:

Trump did this knowing the gunman was still firing shots.



Trump puts his country before himself. https://t.co/ACP7SlIeAg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 13, 2024

As of this writing, all that I know about President Trump’s status is that he is “safe.”

BREAKING: The Secret Service in the USA 🇺🇸 has made an official announcement: former President Donald Trump is safe.



Donald Trump has been evacuated to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/97TycYZGht — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 13, 2024

Given Trump’s feistiness immediately after what happened, I’m hoping that he’s not only safe but is also well—that he has a mere scratch that will repair in days and cause no lasting damage.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying that others were shot at the rally and that one person may be dead:

People at the rally are shot.



Possibly one fatality.



Pray for everyone involved!!!



Pray for President Trump!!!



May God have mercy on our enemies because we will NOT. pic.twitter.com/7W0luBwD1X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024

Based on the available facts, I believe that we witnessed an assassination attempt, although I am ready to be corrected if new facts present an alternative narrative. (However, I’m at a loss even to imagine what that alternative narrative might be.)

So, where does that leave us as a nation? I think Scott Adams summed it up with his usual pithy style:

Everything just changed. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 13, 2024

That’s exactly right. Beginning in 2016, the Democrats attacked Donald Trump’s character and actions with a fury unlike anything seen since the Civil War. They invented hoaxes to paint him as a racist and a traitor, impeached him twice, and kept up a steady drumbeat of lies about the horrors that would flow from his presidency—lies that were never affected by the reality of his presidency, which did not involve throwing gays off buildings, setting up concentration camps, segregating blacks, and forcibly impregnating women and confining them, barefoot, to prison kitchens.

I also happen to believe that Democrats cheated mightily to place in the White House a man famous for his corruption, viciousness, and incipient (and readily apparent) dementia.

Even after Trump left office, the Democrats never let up. They’ve tried to sue him into penury and imprison him for life. And then there’s the rhetoric.

Just last week, the once reputable New Republic explicitly promised that Trump’s next administration would be the second coming of Hitler, a claim they’ve been making with increased volume and frequency since 2016 (again, without regard for his completely normal presidential policies and actions):

We chose the cover image, based on a well-known 1932 Hitler campaign poster, for a precise reason: that anyone transported back to 1932 Germany could very, very easily have explained away Herr Hitler’s excesses and been persuaded that his critics were going overboard. After all,… pic.twitter.com/x79Rkh86O1 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 7, 2024

The assassination fantasies also go back to 2016. Remember the untalented Kathy Griffith holding up a model of Trump’s bloody head? Or the production of Julius Caesar with Trump in Caesar’s role? Just a couple of weeks ago, tech billionaire Reid Hoffman announced that he hoped to make Trump a “real” martyr.

In other words, the Democrat high command has, for years now, been telling its foot soldiers that Trump is a man who is a combination of Hitler and Satan and that he should be wiped off the earth. Indeed, just look at Biden’s rhetoric about Trump. It’s utterly unhinged.

It looks as if today, in Butler, Pennsylvania, one of those foot soldiers decided to act on this mandate. Once assassination attempts enter a campaign, we’re in unchartered political territory. The Democrats must ramp down their rhetoric or this may get even worse.

I’ve been wondering how leftists will play what happened. Currently, there’s radio silence other than very careful, straightforward reporting. I can’t help but remember, though, what it was like to be on the UC Berkeley campus on March 30, 1981, back in my student days. When word spread that President Reagan had been shot, many students celebrated. What I can say is that the word “staged” is trending madly on Twitter.

UPDATE: This was not staged. At least one person has died. We don't know if it was the shooter. There are conflicting reports that the shooter was killed or arrested:

ER doctor was in the crowd. He said the victim he saw was covered in bl—d with a head wound, brain matter coming out.



The local DA said one person had passed from injuries.pic.twitter.com/KoYDWeKdVY — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump supporters, conservatives who don’t support Trump, and normal, decent people are absolutely horrified at the thought that a presidential candidate was almost certainly the victim of an intended assassination attempt. And if you’re like me, and you believe it was an assassination attempt, you may be thinking that Divine Providence stepped in to save not just Trump but America, too.

UPDATES (Check back often):

There are reports that the Secret Service arrested an Antifa member who made a video threatening "justice" for Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: The Butler Police Department has announced the arrest of Mark Violets, the individual responsible for the #TrumpShooting. Violets, identified as an Antifa extremist, posted a video on YouTube before the incident, stating that "justice was coming." pic.twitter.com/pc9yTxdwJI — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) July 13, 2024

AP says the shooter is dead, as is an attendee:

A shooter is dead and a rally attendee was killed at a Donald Trump event in Pennsylvania, the Butler County district attorney tells AP. https://t.co/I61yG4mFhb — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2024

People can't help noticing Biden's rhetoric:

Biden said this a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/gZPTpFJWun — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 13, 2024

Trump's campaign says he is fine. Honestly, God is watching over that man:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the right message to Americans:

Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 13, 2024

The shooter fired from a rooftop:

Pennsylvania— New video footage of an individual lying down on a rooftop.



Butler County DA said two people were shot and killed: the shooter and a person attending Trump's rally.pic.twitter.com/fXFgPaA2vQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2024

NO WORD FROM BIDEN as of 7:52 PM Eastern Time. They're probably having a hard time waking him up. Or if he's awake, maybe the medicines need time to kick in.