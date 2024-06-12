Everyone thinks Trump is going to win

Lamenting the fact that President Joe Biden may lose the election, Democrat James Carville tells a fellow Democrat, podcaster Bill Kristol, that Biden “says ‘be happy with what ya got,’ Trump says ‘be happy with whatcha had,’ but what Biden needs to do is say ‘be happy wit whatcha gonna see!’”

Carville’s idea about what to offer voters who are leaving Biden for Trump — he names blacks and young people — is a $15 minimum wage. It’s funny, because in most parts of the United States, especially urban population centers, many jobs — from cleaning houses and offices for outfits like Angi Services to working in pencil- or chicken-processing factories — have been paying over $15 an hour for years. Only true gig work like DoorDash and Uber Eats might pay less, and the weakness of Bidenomics is that these part-time gigs are the main jobs being created.

The failure of Biden’s policies, his campaign, and even of the Democrats’ best and brightest campaign strategists is showing up in the polls, with Trump winning swing state polls and purple states like Virginia now tied. In the PolyMarket betting poll, Donald Trump is now at 56% to Joe Biden’s 34%.

Not just the betting pools, but America’s political comics also think Biden is going down.

In her TGIF column at The Free Press, sane liberal Nellie Bowles opines that Biden can’t last much longer, as evidenced by his D-Day performance in Normandy, and offers to join the betting:

At this point my theory is that Biden and his team know he cannot govern anymore and cannot even be an effective figurehead for staff machinations. So the theory: if Biden wins, he resigns, citing new health information, and Kamala Harris becomes president. In fact, I’d bet money on that. Please bet among yourselves in the comments. Other publications may have cooking apps. I have no problem becoming a betting app.

Conservative comic Kurt Schlichter warns that even though he is going down, Biden, or the Democrats, won’t do it without a fight, and we should be ready for October surprises and smears:

The election will be between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, or at least the dusty, empty husk that is all that remains of Joe Biden. They’re not going to trade him out. The Very Real Doctor Jill is not going to stop being First Lady simply because her husband is a senile, corrupt old pervert who is destroying our country — what’s important is her and her needs. And don’t underestimate the needs of the thousands of lackeys, minions and henchpeople within the administration who are personally invested in this charade going on for another four years. They’re not going anywhere. Unless the Grim Reaper grimly reaps this elderly cretin before November, he’s on the ticket with his borderline clinical moron running mate Kamala. The panic will really set in in October if the polls don’t change. They will lash out. There will be unsurprising October surprises. We may see another dozen bogus criminal charges against Trump and his associates. We can be pretty sure that there will be chaos at the Democratic convention and maybe in the streets like in 2020, but that’s not for certain — have you noticed that, as it became clear that people are disgusted by these little Hamas-hugging mutants, that the coverage of the campus crusade for communism has diminished significantly? Look for the regime media to do everything it can to try to help its crusty candidate, but the usual propaganda is not going to help. Eight-dollar Big Macs and six-dollar-a-gallon gas are much more compelling to the average voter than the fulminations of the midwit likes of Caitlin Collins about Muh Insurrection and Trump’s alleged threat to Our Democracy.

Conservative political humorist Peachy Keenan thinks it’s not Biden’s senility, but his policy failures that are doing him in. The Biden regime’s response has so far been to pretend they are now Trumpers:

As we speak, they are desperately hanging new curtains onto the window to trick voters. They’re not interested in moderating or changing course — they just want you to think they have. And it won’t work. Spoiler alert: In a hilarious plot twist, as our elites attempt to fake “moderation” and grudgingly (and temporarily) adopt some soft Trumplike policies, their voter base actually really IS turning right! Former solid Democrats and Biden supporters are now shouting for Trump with their whole chest. And their neck tattoos. Folks, when you have young Dominican gang members in the Bronx sporting Trump tattoos, it’s game over for you. Thus, the hasty “makeover” happening in Washington. Beware Democrats bearing American flags!

Biden is issuing executive orders that look like Trump’s old executive orders that significantly restricted illegal immigration. But the Biden E.O.s have so many qualifications that they are just papier-mâché, with no real effect.

June provides another indication that — unless Democrats manage to incarcerate Trump (and his supporters like Steve Bannon) and then Epstein them while they are in prison — Trump will win. The national board of the Log Cabin Republicans met Saturday, June 8 in Washington, D.C., the date of D.C.’s 2024 gay pride march. That evening, the Embassy of Denmark offered itself up for a reception for the LCR national board and D.C.-area gay Republicans hosted by Ambassador Møller Sørensen. Though the Danish ambassador is gay, and he and his partner were fresh from the D.C. gay pride march — one in a pink tee shirt emblazoned with a rainbow and the other in a purple tee — an LCR operative informed me that several European embassies had all made the same offer, unsolicited, to the gay Republican group. Red MAGA hats may have been worn by some Danes at the reception.

Europeans seem to think Trump is going to be president again and know that Trump-supporter and former ambassador to NATO Richard Grenell is active in the Log Cabin Republicans. Of course, continental Europe itself has just had a rightward turn, with the Associated Press decrying “the far right’s election gains rattle EU’s traditional powers” and CNN fretting that “a far-right surge upends national politics.” So if (or when) Trump is elected and Grenell once again becomes an ambassador — or secretary of state — they could have European allies who are very cooperative.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.