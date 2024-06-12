WaPo warns that Trump wants a ‘government of amateurs’

It’s humorous when the media pretends that Joe Biden’s administration is staffed by experienced professionals, and asserts that Trump is the one about whom we need to worry, because he only wants to surround himself with amateurs who agree with him.

It seems like only yesterday that the media got thrills that the “adults” were finally back in the room after they had to suffer through Trump’s years. Now they are recycling and claiming that Trump wants a cabinet of amateurs who are loyal to him instead of the country. They seem very proud of Biden’s cabinet, implying that they are professionals who are very independent.

Here’s this, from an article out at The Washington Post:

Trump wants a government of amateurs — accountable only to him Give him this: He has made no secret of his intention to kick over a host of institutions with that vision in mind if voters decide to give him a do-over in the White House. One plan that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention, however, is Trump’s desire to replace the professionalized civil service of today with his own version of the 19th-century ‘spoils system.’ He’s already tried. Near the end of his presidency, Trump issued an executive order making it possible for him to fire tens of thousands of civil servants in policymaking positions and to install political allies in their places. It was to be done through a newly created status known as ‘Schedule F.’

Oh no! Trump wants to leave lawmaking to the lawmakers? He wants to represent the people, and their overwhelming desire for smaller government? He wants to slash criminal waste and eliminate unconstitutional bureaucracy?

Sounds all pretty constitutional to me—the horror!

Strangely though, I am having trouble locating the principled professionals hired by Biden, who also disagree with Biden and his radical policies, because as I see it, Biden hires are the epitome of “political allies.” Have they disagreed with Biden when:

He refused to enforce immigration laws and welcomed terrorists and every other third world migrant to flow into our nation?

He dictatorially and unconstitutionally paid off student loans with other people’s money to buy votes?

He sought to dictate how Israel responds to terrorist attacks?

He sought to destroy the oil industry with radical green policies?

He forced people to buy electric cars and appliances they don’t want?

He implemented policies that caused high inflation, which is destroying the poor and middle classes?

He supported keeping schools closed at the behest of political contributors, never mind the children and their education?

He enacted policies that build up the coffers of Russia and Iran?

He lied and claimed he has never been involved in the Biden family business of taking kickbacks?

He lied and claimed the “Laptop from Hell” was Russian information?

I would love to hear or see the media explain how the “professionals” or “adults in the room” have bettered the lives of Americans instead of just making the government more powerful. And maybe they could list the cabinet members who don’t support Biden and his policies, because they all seem like sycophants to me. Is there a single one who admits that Biden’s brain is shot, or do they all falsely say how sharp and competent he is?

Isn’t it amazing how peaceful the world was, how low prices were, how real wages were rising rapidly, and how secure the borders were when the children and “amateurs” were in the room during Trump’s years?

And the following piece on Kamala could be a Babylon Bee piece. She is ripping Trump’s VP short-list by saying they all support Trump and his policies—that’s the point. Has anybody ever seen Kamala disagree with Biden? From USA Today:

Vice President Kamala Harris alleged in a new interview that former President Donald Trump wants an ‘enabler’ for his vice president, commenting on the former president’s running mate selection process as she seeks a second term alongside President Joe Biden. ‘(Trump) doesn’t want a governing partner. He doesn’t want another Mike Pence, and I think that is clear,’ Harris told Politico Playbook over the weekend. ‘The litmus test is, are they going to be absolutely loyal to Trump over country or their oath of office, or, frankly, the American people?’

Kamala was picked because of her skin color and sex that she was assigned at birth. She certainly wasn’t picked because of intellectual prowess or verbal skills. (Biden even nominated a Supreme Court justice based on her being black and a woman, and she couldn't even define what a woman is.)

Maybe the media and other Democrats would cheer if he picked Cheney and Kinzinger who covered up Pelosi’s malfeasance on January 6th?

The media and other Democrats would love to see Trump pick a squish like Hogan, Hutchinson, or someone else who would cave to Democrats, but Trump should clearly pick a VP and cabinet members who want to give the power and purse back to the people, believe in a controlled border, agree that cutting off the money supply to Russia and Iran is good policy, and support domestic oil and natural gas companies to keep prices low. They should be great supporters of MAGA.

