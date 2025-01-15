Epic Failures of Incompetent Leaders

The crisis of leadership unfolding in California is not an anomaly. It is part of the American cultural shift that prioritizes “safe spaces” and feelings over reality and functionality. The slow slide into incompetence that has cost American lives and livelihoods has been progressing for many years.

America is watching entire neighborhoods of Los Angeles burn to the ground. During this unprecedented crisis, everyone involved is expecting leadership.

When residents of Los Angeles first looked for leadership, they discovered that their mayor, Karen Bass (D), was out of the country. Bass was on a “diplomatic mission” attending the inauguration of Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama.

Why would the mayor of a large city with wide-ranging challenges and issues leave the country just as warnings were being issued about a windstorm with serious potential consequences? One must question her understanding of her role as leader.

During a crisis, incompetent leaders are often exposed. Popularity and social skills become irrelevant as actual decisions need to be made and action must be taken. Leaders with ability and experience will rise to the occasion, take ownership, and solve problems. Those without will fumble, blame, and run for cover.

While there are several types and styles of leaders, no one mistakes a person who simply should not be in a leadership role. They can hide in meetings and blend with other bureaucrats for months, years, decades without notice, but when a crisis occurs, the lack of leadership is obvious and catastrophic.

Those low in leadership qualities prioritize covering their own failings and searching for an appropriate scapegoat. Blame for the Los Angeles wildfires will likely rage on long after the crisis has subsided. Politicians deemed “too important to fail” will be protected by the powers that need them in their positions. Those who are less valued, or simply convenient, will take the symbolic fall.

Basic leadership skills are not so rare that those with such skills could not be sought for public office. Not many leaders are transformational, but some are quite successful as authentic leaders, adaptive leaders, or servant leaders.

Unfortunately, voters often do not properly consider leadership skills when voting. Those with appealing personalities and looks are selected over candidates with requisite leadership skills. They look for "nice" rather than competent. Assertiveness and decisiveness is called “oppressive” and direct conversation may be “hate speech” if the person on the receiving end deems it so. This needs to change.

Historically, we once respected and appreciated strong, decisive leaders. We once valued leaders for what they accomplished and how they succeeded, not necessarily for their charming personality, emotional appeal, or thoughtful gestures.

General Douglas MacArthur has long been considered one of the greatest leaders in American history. He had an extensive history of brilliant military strategy and execution. He was known for decisive action. He was not known for being gentle and kind, at least in any public fashion. If X had existed at the time, he may even have sent out mean tweets.

Our current culture has rejected many of the attributes of leadership. Real leaders can be perceived as aggressive, intimidating, and harsh. Pop culture has demeaned and demonized abilities, skills, attitudes, and approaches historically identified as those traits required of good leaders. Instead, we prioritize identity politics, social justice, and touchy-feely qualities such as the ability to get along with others.

Crisis and times of chaos are those crucial points when our cultural disaffection with leadership qualities costs us all dearly. When your house is burning you might be grateful to see a “toxic male” running to the rescue. We might not mind the patriarchy if it saves our neighborhood and our city.

During a crisis, the pace of decision-making and action increases dramatically. Speed becomes a necessity. Rapidity may mean coercive power tactics and harsh words may be used.

Successful leaders are often bold and assertive. They cannot be concerned with their own popularity when moving quickly and speaking abruptly. They grab the reins of power and command action throughout their playing field and among all the relevant players.

Those making decisions cannot be risk-averse or hesitant. They must be confident and secure in their own decision-making abilities. Those who need more time to analyze, to gather data, and to gain input from others will be lost in a cloud of confusion. Chaos reigns when a leader cannot, or will not, lead.

Elected officials may be untested as they ascend to a position without experience in executive leadership. When faced with a crisis, they may be wholly unprepared without even realizing it. Confidence without accomplishments is a disease affecting many politicians.

The elected officials, however, are not entirely to blame for their failures. They were hired for a position after going through a selection process where voters made a choice.

Voters who have chosen failed leaders -- and there are many evident in both cities and states today from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles -- need to reassess their choices. Rather than considering personal issues or personality, the focus should be on policy and leadership.

Executive branch managers must be good leaders, first and foremost. A candidate’s party, policy positions, and leadership skills are the critical components to consider, and not necessarily in that order.

An executive role, particularly in a large and complex city like Los Angeles, certainly requires executive leadership skills and experience. It is up to voters to make that happen. Almost anyone can get elected to political office. Not that many can lead once they get there.

The role of a leader has been demeaned in recent years due to the culture and progressive values. Voters need to recognize the importance of leadership qualities -- the good, the bad, and the ugly -- and embrace the candidate who exemplifies them.

If voters in our large cities could elect talented leaders rather than career politicians, residents would likely be safer, happier, and more prosperous. It’s time to recognize the magnitude of the consequences of poor leadership and correct course in future elections.

Eileen Griffin-Ray, Ph.D., M.B.A., has many years of leadership experience in the financial services industry. She is the author of Decisions and Non-Decisions, A Pragmatic View of Power, Structure, and Culture in Complex Organizations. Griffin-Ray earned her Ph.D. in leadership studies focusing on organizational theory and power.

Image: AT via Magic Studio