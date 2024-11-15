Why the Cattle Cars Aren’t Being Built

Against the brutality of October 7, 2023, it’s been heartwarming for Jews to be surrounded by Christian love and support. This is so unlike what happened in the years leading up to the Holocaust. In 1933, Germany’s population was 67 million. German Jews were less than 1% of the population—just over 500,000. Yet, the satanic Adolph Hitler, who was elected chancellor in 1933, blamed the country’s microscopic Jewish population for everything bad that had happened to Germany since World War I.

The cattle cars were being built...

There were no phone cameras or social media, and yet the horrors of Jewish life in the Third Reich crept out. And what was the world’s response? Mostly silence. From the Vatican to the White House, from church pulpits to Pulitzer reporters, mostly silence. Yes, there were many instances of “righteous Christians” risking and sometimes losing their lives to save Jews...but overall, silence.

This confirmed the Nazi belief that the world wanted Auschwitz to be built ...

Thankfully there wasn’t silence following the barbaric October 7 attack, when Hamas (supported by a majority of Gazan Palestinians) murdered, tortured, raped, killed or kidnapped innocent Israelis. Almost immediately, the world saw examples of Christian solidarity with Jews/Israel including:

Christian nations shining the Israeli flag on their buildings or iconic monuments.

Christians wearing T-shirts or pins with American and Israel flags.

Churches inviting Jews to speak about what was happening in Israel.

Churches raising money and/or sending supplies to Israel.

Christians wearing a Star of David along with their cherished cross to show support.

Christians attending city council meetings to protest any resolution that supported pro-Hamas Palestinians.

Leading Christian spokespeople galvanizing support for Israel’s fight to protect itself and defend Western civilization against Iranian-sponsored terrorism.

Many Christians putting a mezuzah on their doorpost to show solidarity with Jews. (Symbolizing faith, a mezuzah consists of a small parchment scroll bearing sacred Hebrew verses from the Torah and encased in a decorative holder. More religious Jews put a mezuzah on the doorpost of every room.)

And more than one year after the vicious attack, Christians continue to stand with Jews and Israel. In August, actress Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond and Carol’s Second Chance) told Prager U CEO Marissa Streit:

Christ’s biological family is being murdered. Our savior’s biological family, the Jewish people, are being murdered. We need to stand for them. We are grafted into Israel by the graciousness of God, so we need to stand for them.

Just a few weeks ago, the Netherlands leadership outcry (from the king to politicians) condemned the brutal November 7 pro-Hamas/Palestinian Muslim pogrom on Israelis who were in their country for a soccer match. Knowing that three-quarters of its Jewish citizens were murdered in the Holocaust, King Willem-Alexander said after the attack:

Jews must feel safe in the Netherlands, everywhere and at all times. We put our arms around them and will not let them go.

Whether it’s a rally with thousands of attendees or one lone person at a debate, Christians continue to stand with their Jewish brethren to support Israel. For instance, on October 30, Arthur Schaper stepped away from his role as Director of California MassResistance to staunchly defend Israel when he debated pro-Palestinian Nick Taurus.

Schaper is Christian, and Taurus is Catholic.

Early in the debate, Taurus refuted the exact number of Israeli civilians that Hamas murdered, tortured, raped, killed, and kidnapped on October 7. When you view the 90-minute debate video, you might be reminded of when J.D. Vance was interviewed by ABC’s leftist host Martha Raddatz.

Raddatz quibbled with Vance about the exact number of Aurora, Colorado, apartment buildings that had been taken over by vicious Venezuelan gangs—as if three apartment buildings being destroyed by illegal alien criminals was acceptable rather than the higher number Vance referenced.

Do you remember how Vance responded to the pathetic Raddatz? “Martha, do you hear yourself?”

When Taurus nitpicked the exact number of innocent Israelis murdered, tortured, raped, killed, and kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, we couldn’t help but think: “Taurus, do you hear yourself?” As if any number of Israelis murdered, tortured, raped, killed, or kidnapped in an unprovoked attack would be acceptable.

It would be like antisemites brushing off the Nazi slaughter of six million Jews because they claim the number is 5.9 million.

Elsewhere in the debate, Taurus demanded that Israel return to the United Nation’s 1948 borders. If Palestinians did not accept the UN border in 1948, why would today’s pro-Hamas Palestinians accept those borders in 2024? Palestinians support terrorists Hamas and applauded their October 7 attack on Israel. A two-state solution between Israel and the pro-Hamas Palestinians would be the same as your being asked to share an apartment with a serial mass murderer.

America First Patriots staunchly stand with Israel, as does President-elect Donald Trump. Interestingly, the pro-Palestinian Taurus wore a “Make America Great Again” hat. He yelled out, “Free Palestine!” but never “God Bless America!” Moreover, after the debate, an audience member dressed in patriotic colors with a Trump button and hat spoke to Schaper in a videotaped discussion where he stated that Jews were responsible for 9/11.

Pro-Palestinian? Blaming Jews for 9/11? Shouldn’t these folks have worn Kamala Harris hats?

Being a firm believer in our First Amendment’s right to free speech, Schaper and Taurus should be applauded for holding a debate that ended with handshakes. But the key takeaway from this event, held in an Orange County, California, clubhouse, was that the Christian Arthur Schaper concisely and confidently stood up for Israel.

Thanks to Christians like Mr. Schaper, the cattle cars are not being built!

Image: YouTube screen grab.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.