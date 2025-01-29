Relocating Palestinians might just work

Almost no one appreciates President Trump’s proposal to evacuate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other nearby countries.

Only Israel’s most far-right leaders see the potential action as a solution for the region.

I found Trump’s suggestion curious: he must have already known that Egypt and Jordan had refused to take in the Palestinians.

So what might have been the underlying reasons for his proposal?

I think there were a few possibilities for his suggestion: Call them thinking outside the box.

1. Trump knows there are an unknown number of Palestinians who would look forward to starting a new life elsewhere. Up to this point, they would have been silent about their desire, due to possible recriminations from Hamas or even other Palestinians. For Palestinians who stay in Gaza, they will only be reminded about their losses and the devastation, even if the area is reconstructed. It’s also possible that the more recent generations of Palestinians are less attached to the land, and don’t feel compelled to drive out the Jews or have their own state. These people in particular might be willing to be relocated, particularly if they are given a package of benefits that makes the move very appealing, including becoming part of a productive society.

2. Dividing up the Palestinians to relocate to several countries might be an option; this approach would limit the impact on a new country, and allow them to more easily integrate the newcomers into the new culture.

3. Some people may want to stay in Gaza simply because it is home. Hamas must be forbidden to participate in any form of governance. For those who are willing to renounce any of the Hamas goals and rhetoric, they could be employed to develop the coastline.

According to CNN:

Trump said earlier in the week that he ‘might’ be able to have a role in rebuilding Gaza, praising it as having a ‘phenomenal location, on the sea’ and ‘the best weather.’ The comments echoed remarks made in 2024 by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who called the waterfront property in Gaza ‘very valuable’ and suggested Israel should move Palestinians out of Gaza and ‘clean it up.

These are people who could be trained to do construction jobs, which will give them several kinds of practical skills that they could continue to use on their own or with construction employers.

Consideration should even be given to renaming Gaza. And the area will need to be populated with new resort employees from the Palestinian population to service the construction crews and eventually visitors.

4. Countries outside the Middle East could be offered incentives to take in Palestinians.

According to the Times of Israel:

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono became one of the first counterparts to receive a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week, during which the latter ‘welcomed Indonesia’s willingness to engage on Middle East peace and post-conflict reconstruction,’ a US readout on the call said. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said last year that his country was willing to send peacekeeping troops to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza if required. The Times of Israel revealed in 2021 that the first Trump administration was on the verge of brokering a normalization deal between Israel and Indonesia, but ran out of time before the end of its term.

Time will tell if Indonesia would be receptive to this idea, or if other countries might be willing to help.

5. Inquire whether Arab-speaking countries would consider integrating some of the Palestinians:

According to World Population Review:

There are a total of 25 independent states and territories that has Arabic as their native language. The most populous of these is Egypt. The country of Egypt has a population of around 90 million people. Over 93% of the total population – or over 82 million people – in Egypt speak Arabic, which is the official language of the nation. There are six independent nations where Arabic is either the national language or an official minority language. However, it is not the primary language. In Cyprus, Iran and Turkey, Arabic is a minority language. In Mali, Niger and Senegal, it is the national language. There are also four independent nations where Arabic is officially recognized in the constitution and has a special status. This applies to Iran, Israel, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Although there would still be cultural adjustments, sharing a language with the new country would provide an advantage to fitting in.

Also, Palestinians might volunteer to go, if provided with enough incentives. The possibility of returning to Gaza might be in the plan, but if the Palestinians are successfully integrated into the new countries, many will stay where they are.

6. Investigate the reasons for countries’ unwillingness to bring in at least some Palestinians.

Here are Jordan’s reasons, from this report in the Wall Street Journal:

More than half of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian origin, including almost 2.4 million Palestinian refugees registered with the United Nations. A sharp increase in the number of Palestinians there would risk upending the country’s demographics and potentially sparking instability. Jordan fears the Israeli-Palestinian conflict being resolved at its own expense by turning the country into a de facto alternative homeland for Palestinians. It has long opposed absorbing more Palestinian refugees, a topic that again came into focus after the war displaced most of Gaza’s residents internally and raised calls for their resettlement abroad.

The strategy would help determine whether the resistance of the Jordanians (and the Egyptians, too) can be avoided by offering benefits to these countries for bringing in the Palestinians. The same kind of strategy would be important to pursue with other countries.

7. Initiate relocation in stages. This approach would allow both emigrants and Gazans to adjust to the changes in the Gazan population. The hope would be that after the initial adjustment, the newly relocated Palestinians would report positive outcomes to their friends and families in Gaza.

The key factor in resolving the issue of the Palestinians is to think outside the box. Some of these proposals might be started in combination. Issues like their attachment to the land and destroying Israel are difficult to eliminate, but if major incentives to leaving their homes are provided and financed, the Palestinians may be ready to make a major change.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License