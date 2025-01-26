Recovering from the Biden Era

Like many Americans, I became so angry at the things Joe Biden did — or did not do — that I would have to psychologically manage it through a variety of stress-reducing techniques. For example, immigration: It seemed to me as if I was being driven from my own country, and I am supposed to just take this because Joe Biden supposedly won the election? Can feckless, gutless, and weak Joe Biden do anything to me and then justify it through the press, and then the press uses its massive media might to demonize me? It seemed to me as if I was being forced to live with humiliation. DIE was little more than discrimination, inequality, and exclusion, legitimized through propaganda. I thought discrimination was wrong. Apparently not.

My levels of cynicism had almost reached a point of no reversal. The whole system is corrupt. I believe nothing the press tells me. Everything I have believed in was a lie. It’s a banana republic or, worse, a kleptocracy. Hunter Biden got paid 50 grand a month by a Ukrainian oil company, Burisma. (I was 50 years old before I got paid 50 grand a year.) Everyone who goes to Washington, the swamp, becomes a millionaire, acknowledging the true power in the world: Mammon. George Soros receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom when he funded Alvin Bragg’s campaign, and he got exactly what he paid for: an indictment of Trump. Governor Hochul sets up a law that seems so righteous, the Adult Survivors Act, but its actual goal is, once again, to drag Trump before the court, and E. Jean Carroll, with virtually no evidence, successfully sticks it to Trump for $83.3 million.

I could go on and on. The waiting period while Trump was president-elect seemed interminable, and my intense cynicism, which had become so deeply lodged in my gut, began to creep into my throat again. Trump can’t change 50 years of the left being in power. The institutions and the elites, which are permanent, will never allow anything to change. I will still have to live with what I consider to be humiliation and demonization.

Stop! Take a breath, Clark. Practice a little mindfulness or yoga. Play some tennis. Your vote has not been wasted on Trump. But still, discrimination and DIE are now embedded everywhere! Stop! Take another deep breath, Clark. Trump has already taken executive action to change all the wrongs of Joe Biden, and now you need to let the past slowly dissipate.

The Golden Age of hope has begun.

