We remember the guy who hit .200

We remember Bob Uecker, who was born in Milwaukee on this day in 1934. He died a few days ago, just shy of 91.

Once upon a time, Bob Uecker played baseball. As a major league catcher (1962-67), Uecker hit .200 in 297 games (217 starts), 146 hits, 14 HR, and 74 RBI. He played with Milwaukee and then backed Tim McCarver in the 1964 World Series.

Over 10,000 men have played major league baseball, or so I heard former MLB commissioner Selig once say. It sounds right to me, so let’s go with that number.

How many have hit .200 for a career? Many, but nobody remembers their names. Who remembers the band that never had a hit, or the author who didn’t sell any books? Baseball is about winning, and .200 hitters usually sit on the bench, warm up pitchers in the bullpen, or catch when the regular catcher needs a night off. Or they get sent down to the minors!

Nevertheless, we remember Bob Uecker because of his humor and personality. Who else could get away with these quotes?

“The way to catch a knuckleball is to wait until it stops rolling and then pick it up.”

—Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk

“If a guy hits .300 every year, what does he have to look forward to? I always tried to stay around .190, with three or four RBI. And I tried to get them all in September. That way I always had something to talk about during the winter.”

—Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk

“Juuuuuuuuuust a bit outside. Ball four. Ball eight!”

—Uecker in Major League.

“I led the league in go get ’em next time.”

—Uecker in If These Walls Could Talk

“I spent three of the best years of my life in 10th grade.”

—Uecker via A-Z Quotes

“I hope the fans have enjoyed listening as much as I’ve enjoyed doing the games. I don’t ever go to the park where I don’t have a good day. I don’t like losing. But I don’t think I ever go to the park where I have a bad day. I don’t think once.”

—Uecker via A-Z Quotes

In 1971, he came home to be the radio and TV voice of the Brewers. In that job, he hit the broadcasting equivalent of 60 home runs, because that’s over 50 years calling games for one organization. That’s Vince Scully territory!

So baseball heaven has a new member, and we are left with quotes and knowing that those games on the radio just won’t sound the same.

