Poisoning National Medals (with vaccine)

Soon-not-to-be President Biden recently awarded National Medals to the two pharmaceutical companies responsible for poisoning the American public with their self-proclaimed “vaccines.” This is a disgrace, a taint on these honors, and an additional stain on his presidential legacy.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest non-military award in the U.S., given to those who have had a singular, profound, and strikingly positive effect on American society. Medal of Freedom recipients have well-known names like Walt Disney, Carl Sandburg, Joe DiMaggio, Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, Edward R. Morrow, Neil Armstrong, and (my personal favorite) Aretha Franklin. By awarding the Medal of Freedom to Nazi collaborator George Soros, Biden put the Soros name in this august body and tarnished the Medal.

However, Biden did something more egregious.

The Medal of Technology and Innovation is analogous to the Medal Freedom but in the realm of scientific advancement. Names of Medal of Technology and Innovation are not well-known except in their fields such as electrical engineering and biochemistry where they are rock stars.

This year’s Medal of Technology and Innovation recipients include worthy recipients such as the following. Jennifer A. Doudna’s gene splicing work will help treat and possibly cure conditions like Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Paula Hammond’s nanoparticles will eventually make targeted delivery of medications a reality. Solid-state imaging sensors pioneered by Eric Fossum are turning fuzzy ultrasound pictures into sharp, readily diagnostic images, and David Walt’s DNA sequencing may show the way to curing sickle cell disease.

A January 3, 2025, White House press release touted Pfizer and Moderna as organizations that, “have made discoveries that...create lifesaving vaccines,” referring to their mRNA shots that President Biden mandated every American take into their bodies at no direct cost. Washington paid billions of taxpayer dollars to Pfizer and Moderna through a no-bid contract.

Depending on pharmaceutical companies’ assurances of reliable medical testing, Washington bombarded the airwaves with public service announcements saying the mRNA vaccine was, “safe, effective, and doctor approved.” Americans leery of the mRNA jab, who tried to invoke their medical autonomy and refuse the injections, were censored, censured, canceled, and fired from their jobs. A dying cardiac patient who refused the jab was taken off the transplant list.

Despite a well-organized campaign designed by Washington and implemented by complicit legacy media to suppress information that contradicted the Fauci narrative, the truth about mRNA shots surfaced. Adverse side effects were reported: cardiac, hematologic, neurologic, genetic, low sperm count, pregnancy complications, carcinogenic, among other complications. In fact, mRNA injections, self-styled “vaccinations,” caused more harm than infection from the virus itself, even sudden death. Pfizer and Moderna guarantees that their treatments were safe and effective were proven false.

Big Pharma’s promise that mRNA shots were adequately tested and of highest quality were equally untrue. According to the British Medical Journal, “FDA oversight of clinical trials [wa]s ‘grossly inadequate.’” Some batches of the vaccine caused 71 percent of adverse effects while others caused minimal harm. Thus, quality control, consistency, and reliability of active ingredients were unacceptably variable.

The two companies that Biden rewarded with National Medals sold (literally) the American people a pack of lies, forcing us to take an inadequately tested, low quality treatment that produced transient, insufficient protection and grave medical harm.

By conferring prestigious Medals on Pfizer and Moderna, President Biden has cheapened the value of these awards and irrevocably tarnished a Joe Biden legacy damaged by numerous disastrous decisions over four years, already tainted with the pardon of his drug-addicted, convicted felon son, Hunter Biden.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former Director of Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; former Director of New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange; and author of 12 books, including multi-award winning, Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine. Follow him on X.com @DrDeaneW or contact via www.deanewaldman.com.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.