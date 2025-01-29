Elon Musk recently spoke at the Campaign Kickoff event of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, driving the mainstream German and EU media into a frenzy. This came only days after his anti-rape-gang comments greatly disturbed the powers that be in Britain. His statements and the anger they inspired tell me we could use more like him.

Musk said such ‘far-right’ things as “Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents” and “You should be optimistic and excited about a future for Germany. That’s really my message, is be optimistic, excited, and preserve German culture and protect the German people.” My God, what a monster! I’m surprised he didn’t come right out and say, “Make Germany Okay Again.”

Memo to Germany, in care of Alice Weidel, co-chairwoman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party: It is going on 80 years since you started living in shame. That is three to four generations. Obviously, a lot can happen in that span of time; a lot can change.

Alice Weidel. YouTube screen grab.

There was a time when a strong Germany was a danger to the world. Today, a weak Germany poses a danger—especially to free Western societies. You owe it to your children—and theirs—to defend your nation from without and within, something that, tragically, is not currently being done. You owe it to America. (Why? Think of the Marshall Plan or European Recovery Program).

But most of all, you owe it to yourselves. As a recently defeated American politician might say, it is time to unburden yourselves from what has been. And prepare for a glorious future.

Today, in a perverse irony, it is the ‘liberal’ left that is the most antisemitic, the most vitriolic, and the least tolerant, both in America and in Germany. When did common sense become intolerant, racist, and misogynistic? When did the truth become ‘disinformation?’ Why did we let this happen?

Germany has given the world the printing press, contact lenses, the electron microscope, the diesel engine, aspirin, and airbags—not to mention, on a personal note, beer and sauerkraut.

Every nation has things in its past that it is not proud of, but the best way to make amends—to others and yourselves—is to strive to be better than ever before. Upset the lefties and be a friend to Israel. Become the economic engine you were not so long ago. Make your military strong enough to deter any enemy and prevent needless conflict. Invent. Explore. Dream big. And be proud of yourselves once again.

Imagine the possibilities of a Germany made great again, joining with its fellow European nations and the United States! All independent. All prosperous. All secure. All free.

The socialists and global elites have had their day. But we know that war is not peace. Freedom is not slavery. Ignorance is not strength. Men are not women. To say otherwise is nonsensical, radical, and insane.

But hard work, common sense, and shared values will lead to a bright future. And the truth really will set us free.

If you live in a country where you are afraid to share your rational thoughts, beliefs, and opinions, that society isn’t free. If you live in a nation where one side of the political spectrum can impose its policies at will and openly try to cancel, imprison—or kill—its political opponents (when it is not, in a great irony, calling them ‘Hitler’) you are a victim of a form of slavery.

What is needed now is nothing less than a Worldwide Emancipation Proclamation, in which the people declare their freedom from the global elites and Leftist tyranny.

Godspeed to us all.