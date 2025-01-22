LinkedIn fails against anti-Semitism

I reported previously that LinkedIn faces a lawsuit for alleged anti-Semitic discrimination and other causes. This allegation is supported by multiple decisions by LinkedIn's so-called Trust and Safety Department that posts and comments such as wishes that Hitler had "completed the job" do not violate the platform's policies. Some of this was reported to LinkedIn's ethics hotline at Convercent in 2023 in an attempt to go around Trust & Safety to upper management, including remarks of the following nature:

"White race depopulation by Zionists"

"Jew ideology… Khazarian Zionists are pro at it."

"Antisemitic Zionazi criminals on stolen Palestinian land"

"The USA is a Jewish state, even a Jewish colony."

"To be elected, you have to pledge allegiance to the Neocon-Zionists Cabal and the military industrial complex."

The following response was received: "We have thoroughly reviewed the content you shared and have confirmed they do not violate the Professional Community Policy."

