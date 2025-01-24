John Brennan should be prosecuted

One of the best and most important things President Trump did as soon as he took office was to take away the security clearances of 51 intelligence officials who, at the request of Antony Blinken, signed a letter to interfere in the 2020 election. They indicated, without evidence or evaluation, that Hunter Biden’s extremely incriminating “laptop from Hell” appeared to be Russian disinformation.

Blinken should also have his security clearance revoked.

Media operatives, like a herd of lemmings, also used this letter to interfere in the election, even though they had clearly known about Biden family corruption for years.

That is certainly why they are essentially burying this story because they are complicit in censoring the truth. Many Biden voters in 2020 said they would have voted differently had they known about the laptop story.

Understandably, Trump revoked the security clearances of the officials involved in the cover-up—one of those included John Brennan. After Brennan lost his clearance, he whined about his fate, arguing that his clearance was helpful to the government. From a report at Fox News:

‘The only reason why I still had a security clearance, as I have for the past number of years since I left government service, was for the benefit of the government, so that if the CIA or another government agency wanted to call me in to discuss a classified matter, they could do that,’ Brennan said.

What unadulterated garbage.

Let’s look at another article, this one from 2018:

Ex-CIA Chief Brennan’s Security Clearance Should Have Been Revoked Long Ago ‘Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct, characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary, is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets and facilities, the very aim of our adversaries, which is to sow division and chaos,’ said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reading a statement. There’s no question that Brennan lied, both to Congress and the American people, more than once and under oath.

John Brennan repeatedly lied under oath to Congress. He not only should have had his security clearance revoked, but he should have been prosecuted for perjury. Somehow, he and many other government officials, like James Comey, Merrick Garland, James Clapper, Myorkas, Fauci, and others who clearly lied to Congress have been above the law. Brennan’s CIA also spied on congressional staffers after Congress launched an investigation into the Agency’s use of torture, then lied about it:

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan is facing calls to resign after admitting CIA officials spied on a Senate panel probing the agency’s torture and rendition program. The allegation surfaced in March when members of the Senate Intelligence Committee openly accused CIA officials of illegally monitoring their staffers’ computers. The Senate report has yet to be released but reportedly documents extensive abuses and a cover-up by CIA officials to Congress. At the time, Brennan denied the spying allegations and said those who make them will be proved wrong. But he reversed his stance this week after an internal CIA inquiry found the spying indeed took place with the involvement of 10 agency employees. Brennan apologized to lawmakers in a briefing earlier this week. The White House is standing by Brennan, citing President Obama’s ‘great confidence’ in his leadership.

The Obama administration also illegally spied on thousands of Americans for years yet no one was prosecuted. They were above the law:

Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying The National Security Agency and FBI violated specific civil liberty protections during the Obama administration by improperly searching and disseminating raw intelligence on Americans or failing to promptly delete unauthorized intercepts, according to newly declassified memos that provide some of the richest detail to date on the spy agencies’ ability to obey their own rules.

It is clearly known throughout D.C. (and the U.S.) how politicized the intelligence agencies have become. Schumer warned Trump that he better be careful about what he says because the intelligence agencies have many ways to destroy him. We have certainly seen the efforts of that intentional destruction for years.

Schumer: Trump ‘really dumb’ for attacking intelligence agencies New Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is ‘being really dumb’ by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities. ‘Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,’ Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Thankfully we have a new sheriff in town who will focus on making America safe instead of anti-American operatives who interfere in elections:

Trump’s New CIA Director Ratcliffe Torches John Brennan As ‘One of the Worst Things’ Ever to Stain Agency After his confirmation and swearing-in, Ratcliffe spoke with the Breitbart News Network and savaged former Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan, who was and continues to be one of the most partisan intelligence officials in modern times and who signed the aforementioned Hunter laptop letter. President Trump revoked his and the other officials’ security clearances on Monday, an act that caused the former director to whine incessantly.

If we could only get people posing as journalists to also do their jobs of reporting the truth instead of interfering in elections, we would really have a chance to make America great again.

