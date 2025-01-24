From the heart of deep blue Marin County, the local library is a ‘sanctuary’

I used to live in Marin County, California, and I still get emails from the public library system. That’s why I have the privilege of sharing an email the library sent to every person on its email list. It reveals that even in a county in which 80% of the voters backed Biden and only 16% of the remainder voted for Trump, the hatred of transgender, undocumented, BIPOC people is allegedly real and must be resisted. Suddenly, my old local library is a mini-sanctuary for everyone but normal, law-abiding taxpayers.

The email’s subject line is “Marin County Free Library Stands With you.” Before opening it, I actually thought it was referring to the fires in Southern California. I imagined reading how the library system was collecting donations to help fire victims, especially children’s books for shelters and to rebuild libraries.

Even when I opened the email, it wasn’t exactly clear to me that this wasn’t about mounting a charitable effort, although the header image is a bit weird for a charity drive. It’s a cycling gif image (captured below in stills) showing a carefully curated selection of five people: two minority men, two minority women, and, in the back, a very angry-looking middle-aged white woman. The only person missing is a “transgender” person, although who knows how all five people really “identify.” It’s kind of like a TV commercial for laundry detergent or pharmaceutical products for nasty illnesses.

Once I started reading, though, I had three thoughts: (1) this is a joke; (2) taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for this; and (3) does Tom Homan know about this? Here, verbatim, is the email from the Marin County Free Library, a taxpayer-funded institution that’s proudly announcing that it intends to violate federal laws whenever those laws offend the librarians’ political sensibilities:

Marin County Free Library (MCFL) stands firmly in support of our undocumented, immigrant, trans, LGBTQIA+, refugee, and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) patrons and staff, many of whom are living in a climate of fear with the threat of removal of policies that protect their rights. We stand with you during these challenging times, fully aligned with the mission and values of our Anti-Racism & Equity Strategic Plan. With recent hate incidents experienced by staff and library patrons at libraries in Marin County, we are unwavering and clear in our commitment to MCFL’s mission to provide welcoming, equitable, and inclusive opportunities for everyone. We continue to stand in solidarity with all groups facing bias, hatred, and intolerance and remain committed to protecting the rights and safety of Marin County Free Library patrons, volunteers, and staff. Our Patron Conduct and Patron Privacy policies ensure that the Library is able to carry out its mission and create a safe environment. If you witness or experience behavior in our libraries that feels threatening or unsafe, please report this to a Library staff member or contact Library Administration at library@marincounty.gov. We recognize that potential policies under the current administration—such as mass deportation, family separation, and reduced access to protections for those fleeing danger—could severely impact families, staff members or their families, and vulnerable individuals. Therefore, we reaffirm our dedication to the essential work of solidarity and resources alongside immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, and others affected. As we look ahead, we will continue to build our Library’s vision of an empowered and thriving community based on diverse voices and perspectives. We will reject fear-based misinformation and provide our community with access to factual resources, information, and services that promote your well-being in our community. We acknowledge that libraries have not always been welcoming spaces for all, but our libraries will continuously strive to be safe spaces where all members of our community can connect and find essential support and resources to navigate any challenge. Marin County Free Library stands united in celebrating the rich tapestry of diversity that makes our communities strong and vibrant. We recognize that our strength comes from the contributions of individuals from all walks of life—immigrants, LGBTQIA+ community members, BIPOC and undocumented individuals—whose experiences, talents, and resilience enrich us all. Together, we are reminded that diversity is not just a concept—it is a reality we experience every day. We believe in the power of joyful learning and collective impact. By fostering collaboration, centering community voices, and celebrating Marin’s rich diversity, we will continue building a thriving, equitable, and just community. Marin County Free Library welcomes open dialogue and understanding to bridge divides in our communities, and we will continue to foster an environment where Marin’s incredible diversity is centered and celebrated in each and every one of our branches across Marin County. Marin County Free Library is here for you. You belong here. We stand with you.

What’s hidden behind all that performative compassion for illegal aliens, the sexually confused or perverse, and the racially narcissistic, is the fact that the library is “here” for only a minute part of the population.

It’s not there for the people who have suffered harm from illegal aliens in their communities, whether economic harm or harm from increased crime and drugs.

It’s not there for the people who have been affected by the mental illness that underlies gender dysphoria, especially the families who have had the misfortune to have a “transgender” teacher in the classroom working to “convert” their children.

And they’re not there for white people who are abused as racist and toxic and often denied employment opportunities merely because of the color of their skin. That, of course, is the very definition of racism.

Tom Homan has his work cut out for him.