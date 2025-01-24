Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for civil disobedience to Trump’s reforms

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is urging widespread civil disobedience against the Executive Orders that Donald Trump signed in the first few days of his presidency.

Since taking office on Monday, Jan. 20, Trump has signed numerous Executive Orders addressing everything from immigration, to the official number of sexes, to what flags can fly over U.S. government buildings, to ending DEI and dismantling the deep state.

In a recent livestream video, the Democrat New York Congresswoman urged people to simply ignore or disobey executive orders signed by the president.

She stated: “One of the most simple things that we can do is just not comply. This today, the Trump administration -- and also last night -- the Trump administration signed a bunch of illegal executive orders. And he just tried to sign a piece of paper saying, trying to say, 'no.' We don’t have to listen to him. It’s illegal. We don’t have to treat this seriously. It’s a joke. And that’s not to say that what they’re trying to do isn’t serious. It is serious. But we should not consent in advance.”

“One of the most simple things?”

AOC is nothing if not simple. Her use (and abuse) of the language is as simple as her thought process and ability to draw conclusions. Her comments, such as they are, would have been far more accurately directed at Biden, but that wouldn’t have advanced The Narrative.

The sheer brazenness and hypocrisy that Democrats routinely exhibit is breathtaking. When Republicans are in power, they say of the president, “Somewhere, a village has lost its idiot.”

They proclaim that disobedience is sacred, and resistance is patriotic. Yet when Democrats hold sway, they savage any Republican that dares to even criticize them, however mildly.

“Why do these treasonous haters disdain their country, and our beloved democracy,” they ask. The vilest accusations, cancellation, and lawfare often ensue. Gaslighting and projection are employed with wild abandon.

What would happen, AOC, if Democrats refused to comply with Republican administration’s orders, legislation and policies … and Republicans likewise refused to comply with any Democrat administration’s orders, legislation, and polices?

Chaos would reign. Civil society would break down. Civil war might eventually ensue. This would flat-out guarantee that the only form of government that could get control of the situation would be a massive tyrannical one that would have to strip its citizens of their freedoms and incessantly and forcefully compel their behavior in nearly all respects.

Fortunately, the founders bequeathed us the Constitution -- and something called the rule of law.

It matters not if Ocasio-Cortez understands either. We certainly don’t have to listen to her. She’s a joke. Albeit a simple one. Maybe the “most simple” one.

Image: Screen shot from X gif.