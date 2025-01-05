Hamas tries to call Trump's bluff

Fortunately, for its own survival and the survival of western civilization, Israel has recognized certain pressing realities: Israel can’t exist with terror states on its borders bent on its destruction. Terrorists have no better ally than Democrats and Joe Biden’s handlers. Only obliterating terrorist organizations and terrorists can secure Israel’s future. Donald Trump is going to support Israel and western civilization, and January 20 can’t come soon enough.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Israel knows that in part because of Trump’s past support and because he told Hamas if the hostages weren’t released before he takes office, there’s going to be “all hell to pay.” Hamas has stupidly chosen to call his bluff:

The Iranian-backed terror group Hamas has decided to call President-elect Donald Trump’s bluff and abandon negotiations toward a hostage deal, waiting instead to see if it can get a better deal when he takes office January 20. Trump said at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve, “They better let the hostages come back soon,” reiterating a threat that there would be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if Hamas did not free its remaining 100 Israeli hostages by his Inauguration. But Hamas has decided that it would rather take its chances — and evidently believes that Trump will not do anything. The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas has pulled back from talks that once looked promising: Cease-fire talks between Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli government have hit an impasse in recent days, Arab mediators said, making any deal unlikely before the end of the Biden administration.

Rational people would learn from Trump’s rapid obliteration of Isis and his precision droning of Iranian General Soleimani, but Islamist fanatics aren’t rational.

The sticking points are the precise number of living hostages to be released in the first phase of a deal; the identities of Palestinian terrorists to be released from Israeli prisons; and whether a deal would bring the war to an end.

Hamas won’t name living hostages not only for what they think might be political and military advantage, but likely because so few remain alive.

Islamist fanatics like Hamas believe God is on their side and they must inevitably win. They’ve enjoyed four years of the dim-witted and arguably treasonous fecklessness of Biden’s handlers. Even though Israel has all but obliterated them, they’re determined to survive and with Iran’s help, rebuild and rearm in their never-ending quest to kill every Jew and infidel and conquer the world for Islam.

Hamas is determined to survive and to return to power in the Middle East. It fired two short-range rockets at Israel at midnight on New Year’s Eve — a weaker barrage than it used to greet 2024, but a sign that it is still committed to war.

Of course it is. Hamas, every Palestinian faction, Hezbollah and Iran live to kill Jews and all infidels. They make no pretense otherwise. When they daily chant “death to Israel” and “death to America,” they’re not spouting negotiating tactics they intend to abandon for other concessions. They mean it and are willing to die and kill any number of innocents, including their own people, to accomplish those diabolical ends. Lasting peace can only be accomplished by ending the idiotic “two state solution,” which Islamists have proved time and again means the utter destruction of Israel. Biden’s handlers and the UN, knowing that’s exactly what that “solution” entails, maliciously continue to support it.

Graphic: IDF Screenshot

But war never solves anything! Islamists think it does and though we’re not at war with Islamists, they’ve been at war with us for decades.

The Middle East is rapidly changing. The unexpectedly rapid demise of the Syrian regime and increasing domestic unrest in Iran are changing the calculus, just as Israel’s success in nearly destroying Hamas and badly damaging Hezbollah has advanced the chance for an eventual, actual peace. A revitalized America that can identify its allies and enemies and that is willing to destroy those enemies is not only necessary but much to be desired.

A venerable diplomatic axiom is there is no more dangerous ally than America. Understanding that, and dealing with Biden’s handler’s withholding of arms shipments, and threats to end them, Israel is working to build its own defense industries to provide necessities like artillery shells and defense missiles. Even with the promise of a friendly Trump administration, that’s a good idea for them and western civilization.

Donald Trump surely knows the nature of Hamas. He knows most hostages have likely been murdered, and it’s equally likely Hamas will murder them all. He knows the UN isn’t a friend of civilization. He knows Islamist fanatics understand and fear strength and exploit weakness. If we’re to get any hostages back alive, we must be ready to make an example that will deter future hostage takers.

Hamas thinks they’re calling Trump’s bluff; they’re wrong.

