Gavin Newsom is blowing it

Gavin Newsom is out and about in the fire-ravaged parts of Los Angeles, and can't even fake a picture of decisive crisis leadership.

That's because he keeps saying and doing surreal things that go against all common sense, a picture of wokedom melting down and twisting around with the inferno.

Rep. Kevin Kiley laid out a few of his odd moves:

We have long known Gavin Newsom is one of the most corrupt and ruinous politicians in American history. But his behavior in recent days has reached a new level of repugnance.



In the midst of unimaginable suffering, he is spending his time attacking Elon Musk, who is actively… — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 13, 2025

This is one of the most disgusting, disturbing political moves I’ve ever seen…



Gavin Newsom FUNDRAISING for his own Political Super PAC off the LA Fires.



His site asks people to contribute to help fight the fires — but, it turns out, it’s his own PAC!



Pretty damn shameful. pic.twitter.com/06gnv0WJQY — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 13, 2025

Yes, he's all about politicking his way into raising money off the matter, plus going on leftist broadcasts to blame Trump instead of his own record -- cutting firefighting budgets by $100 million, flushing rainwater to the sea, coughing up an $50 million with his wokester legislative allies to "Trump-proof" his state for illegals, forcing home insurers to pull out of the state, and grossly ignoring President Trump's advice to clear forest flooring, store rainwater, and maintain firefighting capacities.

Much easier to spin the bad decisions and their inevitable consequences than it is to actually correct the problems.

He also gaslighted:

Gavin Newsom: I want our president to succeed. Our job, my job isn’t to wake up every single day and get a crowbar and try to put it in the spokes of the wheel of the Trump administration



Also Gavin Newsom: Here is 50 MILLION taxpayer dollars to be used as a crowbar to try to… pic.twitter.com/q7AmWeuorE — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 13, 2025

And he's certainly prioritized this:

🚨Gavin Newsom is deleting all Instagram comments on his official government account with the word "resign." His COVID playbook has been resurrected to illegally censor and label any criticism as "misinformation." pic.twitter.com/XBacc3o3Ky — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 12, 2025

Newsom also did little to reassure victims of the fires that their homes would be safe from vulture developers swooping in, going into a strange bob-and-weave dance as if he realized midway in his statement that he was saying something unpopular:

I wasn’t really concerned about developers buying up all of the property devastated by the California wildfires until Gavin did his weird shoulder shimmy dance while talking about developers buying up all the property devastated by the California wildfires pic.twitter.com/k1VHJQVjMr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 13, 2025

As if that wasn't bad enough, he called the fire disasters "an opportunity," stoking the victims' worst fears about not being able to get their lives back, except on Gavin's greenie-woke terms -- everyone becoming a worker ant in high-density apartment housing, with only public transportation for getting around:

Gavin Newsom just called the LA fires an OPPORTUNITY https://t.co/7vFQHQUcw0 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 12, 2025

He tried to show voters that he was "doing something" about a reconstruction plan ... by consulting the governor of fire-ravaged Hawaii:

NEWSOM: “We already have a team reimagining Los Angeles 2.0. I was just talking to Josh Green, the Governor in Hawaii, who had some ideas around some land use … and speculators coming in, buying up properties. So we're already working with our legal teams to to move those things… pic.twitter.com/OtYNNkurRH — Tierney (@MaggiePeggy1234) January 13, 2025

As the fires continue to rage in California, Governor Newsom announces that he is receiving advice from the Governor of Hawaii on how to handle speculators buying up properties.



Sounds like a lightly obscured attempt to strengthen government control over private property.



Is… pic.twitter.com/UHbwLRKSc5 — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) January 13, 2025

Aside from the land speculation and fire profiteering over in fire-ravaged Lahaina -- very little of Lahaina has actually been rebuilt, owing to red tape and other issues.

Sound like the guy he should be getting advice from, other than what-not-to-do advice? Sure seems like it.

Here's another doozy from him, too:

Gavin Newsom claims the coming Olympics is why Los Angeles must be rebuilt.



Is he high?



We must move the Olympics OUT of CA as fast as possible.



Austin, Dallas, Miami, Ft Lauderdale — any of those locations would be GREAT.



California’s leadership CANNOT be trusted. pic.twitter.com/Bf1CKyjLIp — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 13, 2025

So he only wants to rebuild to impress the Olympics? This is one messed-up priority and yes, he should ship the Olympics over to Dallas or Orlando or any city in a better position to handle them than he is right now.

Sure, he says he's done a lot to streamline the permitting process, which should reduce waiting times for building permits -- to four months in the best case scenario, assuming there isn't a long line for permits perhaps.

Just dropped: proof that Gavin Newsom is simply not up to the job. He just promised an ‘expedited’ permit process for rebuilding. 120 days.@elonmusk just BUILT the world’s biggest data center in 122!



On Monday I will lay out a REAL plan with the urgency and scale we need. pic.twitter.com/fjCMLRzzgK — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 11, 2025

It was a backhanded admission of the failure of the building permit process for everyone else:

Gavin Newsom admitting that California’s excessive permits and bureaucratic red tape can be removed overnight and they just choose to make their citizen’s lives more difficult and expensive. https://t.co/okVulaDCTb — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 12, 2025

How about no permits at all? Just let the locals rebuild to reasonable facimiles of what they had before.

Some doubt he's helping even in this, as the devil will be in the details, saying the real issue is streamlining building permits for the fire victims.

The time is now to fast track & COMPLETE needed water infrastructure projects to secure CA’s water supply.



Reading Gov. Newsom’s proposal, he essentially blames his own administration for the inability to approve permits & streamline projects to completion bc of bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/NrijXAHk8P — Vince Fong (@vfong) August 19, 2022

The bottom line is he's making one blunder after another, even from his own perspective. That may well turn the state red, sooner rather than later, because as the saying popularized by Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit goes, everyone's a conservative about things he or she knows best.

There probably isn't anything voters know best than their own homes.

Newsom's madman incompetence has gone through the roof.

