Sanctuary hell: Illegal alien picked up with a blow torch in a fire zone may have avoided charges to shield him from deportation

A couple days ago, alert residents in the fire-menaced Woodland Hills area apprehended a man with a blow torch who didn't live there, all but catching him in the act of starting another conflagration.

They tackled the dirtbag, held him down by force, and called the cops, who came and hauled the would-be arsonist off to the can.

But then the LAPD mysteriously refused to charge him with attempted arson, despite the obvious evidence, including his statements to residents that he was determined to do it, encircled all around him.

According to the Daily Mail:

... officials later said they lacked the probable cause to arrest him on arson charges and instead arrested him on a probation violation. 'After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson,' LA Police Department Divisional Chief Dominic Choi said, according to the Daily Wire. They said the investigation was 'ongoing.' Sierra-Leyva is due back in court Monday.

Catching someone in the act is not sufficient evidence?

What planet do they live on, and more importantly, what planet do they think the rest of us live on?

It was as if the police were trying to tell the residents to not bother trying to stop arsonists in the act of starting of fires around their own homes. Their statement effectively said that apprehending arsonists with blow torches in fire zones was a waste of everyone's valuable time.

It made no sense, even as the same cops said they detained the man on a probation violation, which I supposed will keep him out of circulation for a few days until he's let out again to do what he told residents he's determined to do.

Now it looks like the reason is revealing itself:

UPDATE: CA Fires — Surprise surprise…



🚨NEW: The man Caught with a Blowtorch Trying to start Fires, who the LAPD Decided not to Charge for arson… Is an Illegal Alien from Mexico

@BillMelugin_ Reports:

Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents… pic.twitter.com/WPTJl4g5bO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 13, 2025

And the act of being an illegal alien in sanctuary-state California has its own rules:

I knew there had to be a reason why they didn’t criminally charge the man with the blow torch.



Turns out, he’s an illegal alien! https://t.co/VfjIFIfFjY — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 13, 2025

And for illegals, it's all good news:

🚨 #BREAKING: The man arrested after he was caught with a blowtorch attempting to start fires in LA was an ILLEGAL ALIEN, per @BillMelugin_



Because LA is a sanctuary city, he is expected to be released, despite ICE requesting otherwise.



THIS IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/jy6s1Y4Pt0 pic.twitter.com/Sg3zzqkf1q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 13, 2025

JUST IN: The suspect arrested while carrying a blowtorch during the L.A. fires is confirmed to be an illegal alien, per @BillMelugin_.



L.A. is a "sanctuary city" except for citizens whose homes are burning down and getting looted by criminal alienspic.twitter.com/FMQsC8YGdM — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 13, 2025

It's astonishing. And he might not be the only one.

They actually avoided holding this person to accountability, going the full Chesa Boudin in his favor, giving free run on the arson front, solely because charging him with this sort of monstrous crime -- where people such as this poor 95-year-old lady who died alone in her burning home -- would expose him to deportation, presumably after he does his decades in the can. Much better to just let him out, which looks like what they are going to do.

In their minds, deportation is worse than torture, worse than murder, worse than letting an elderly lady die alone in her burning home, trumping enforcement of all other laws in California, by the logic of this sanctuary madness. ICE has stated they will place a detainer on this dirtbag, which Los Angeles will ignore, allowing the firebug to roam about the county instead.

This one calls for an investigation bigtime, or there is not going to be any rule of law left in this state as illegals take over. That sanctuary law alone is reason to not deliver federal aid to reconstruction, given that alien arsonists will always be free to burn it all down again. Federal aid should be witheld until that sanctuary law is repealed, given the potential outcome.

The same applies to looters, many of whom seem to have the profile of illegal aliens, even if officials still are not saying -- probably for a reason -- if they are.

NEW: Santa Monica PD tells me they've arrested 10 burglary suspects in #PalisadesFire evacuation zones since the fire began, none of whom live in Santa Monica. Six had burglary tools with them, one pair had the Watch Duty app open on their phone to track evac zones. SMPD says… pic.twitter.com/TqAsEVbyxr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2025

During Florida's hurricanes, virtually all suspects apprehended for looting were indeed illegals. It's hard to think the pattern would not hold in California.

Gavin Newsom has a solution, though, presumably for looters -- sending in the National Guard, though he doesn't say that's exactly why he's sending them. Based on his tweet, he seems skittish at using the word 'looters' even though that's what's on everyone's mind right now in those fire zones. He says they're there for public safety.

I'm deploying 1,000 more @TheCalGuard service members to Los Angeles as we battle the unprecedented wildfires in the region.



The approximately 2,500 total service members mobilized will continue assisting local public safety efforts in communities devastated by the fires. pic.twitter.com/7yFQnU7Ci8 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 12, 2025

Some Californians aren't waiting around for them:

LA residents put up strong warning signs in their neighborhoods for any looters taking advantage of the wildfire evacuations.



‘Looters will be Shot.’ pic.twitter.com/ePKRi19Kar — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 13, 2025

Because instead of getting rid of one root cause of the arson and looting problems -- illegal immigration -- Newsom's solution is to spend millions of dollars to chase after them with the National Guard after they do their evil deeds. That's as reactionary and as expensive a way to manage a problem if there ever was one.

What this fire demonstrates more clearly than anything is that sanctuary city policies are potentially lethal and major in consequences -- and in California they've got to go. No illegal should be spared the consequences of his crimes against residents in Los Angeles or anywhere. End this lunacy now.

Image: Screen shot from X video