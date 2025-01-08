Does DEI require starving our troops?

Wokeness is clearly causing much of the military’s recruiting problems, despite Pentagon true woke believer’s protestations to the contrary. But suppose, just suppose the military wasn’t feeding troops? Might that also discourage the best and brightest from choosing the military? Might it also discourage people, regardless of how good and bright they are, who prefer to avoid starvation from choosing the military?

A venerable aphorism is “an army marches on its stomach.” An equally valuable observation is that amateurs talk tactics, but professionals talk logistics. A military that can’t get its troops where it they need to be on time, and that can’t provide them with the food, water, munitions and other gear they need to fight is going to lose.

A year ago, I went ballistic about reports coming out of the former Ft Hood (now Ft Cavasos) in Texas that soldiers weren't being fed. Now, the distances on that massive base are enormous, particularly for soldiers on maneuvers in the back hills or in the remote camps dotting the installation. ...But I’ve gotten my independent confirmation from impeccable, on the scene sources, and I am snorting fire. This is – and has been – happening at Fort Cavazos, the former Fort Hood in Texas, and is unconscionable. Fort Cavazos Soldiers Have Been Without Proper Access to Food for Months One of the Army’s largest bases has been barely able to keep its food services up and running for months, according to soldiers stationed there and dining facility schedules reviewed by Military.com. The situation at Fort Cavazos, Texas — previously known as Fort Hood — has left some junior enlisted with few options for meals, as top officials on base struggle to juggle logistics while most of its cooks are on deployments, missions or serving field training and other events. The base had only two of its 10 major dining options open every day for much of the summer, with three others open only during limited times. The closures forced many soldiers to drive long distances across base, sometimes an hour round trip for their meals.

This is a serious problem in that most junior enlisted soldiers are utterly dependent on those chow halls for food. Many, if not most, aren’t allowed cars. Fort Cavazos, the third largest military base in the world, covers 214,968 acres, which is 335.89 square miles. More than 200,000 personnel live there.

…”For months, one [dining facility] was open and was a more than 30-minute drive for my soldiers,” said one noncommissioned officer, who spoke to Military.com on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press. “All the soldiers were going to that one. It’s unmanageable during the workday.”

Fort Cavazos isn’t the only place the Army is marching on empty stomachs:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Dining facilities -- critical for sustaining the health and readiness of troops -- are reportedly offering fewer options, with some meals falling short of basic nutritional standards. Earlier this month, the issue was exemplified by a meal in which soldiers were served a single piece of toast and a handful of lima beans for dinner, according to one soldier stationed there who shared imagery of the meal. Even getting access to those limited rations can be hard, given confusing dining hall schedules and seemingly random closures that make it difficult for many to access hot meals. Military.com's interviews with eight soldiers and review of photos from Fort Carson facilities found recurring problems. Food runs out quickly, and portions often fall short of the macronutrient requirements needed to sustain soldiers' demanding physical regimens, likely running afoul of service regulations on feeding requirements for troops. Some soldiers reported and shared photos of food that was undercooked or stored at dangerous temperatures.

It has not always been thus. During my Air Force service chow halls were open for hours convenient to Airmen, and food was hot, filling and tasty. There were multiple choices for each meal, and there was always plenty of food.

It’s hard to know whether this is mere incompetence, malice or a result of the military’s preoccupation with DEI, CRT and every malign consequence that flows from those anti-American, anti-merit obsessions. What is clear is that enlistment in the military entails the promise that the military is going to meet troop’s daily needs. Officers used to be taught their troops needs came before their own and the best officers ensured their troops had good food and ate before they did.

With everything else damaging our military readiness, if we can’t even feed our best and brightest, kids who upon taking the oath sign a blank check for any amount up to and including their lives, it’s no wonder recruiting is suffering.

Pete Hegseth can’t be confirmed soon enough.

