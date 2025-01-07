Biden destroyed the Democrat party

Not that I shall mourn the overdue demise of the Democrat party, but the way it is constituted right now, it cannot disappear a moment too soon. Wise Democrats will avoid the presently-constituted Party like the plague.

The Democrat party under Joe Biden is dead and JoeCo. killed it. (JoeCo. = the people who have been running Joe’s presidency from day one. HINT: It’s not Joe Biden.) Whoever has been jerking Joe’s strings lo these long, tedious, last four years has managed to do more damage to America than our enemies outside our borders, the ones who have openly vowed to incinerate the Great Satan.

The latest horror show act is Joe’s release of 11 Yemeni terrorists from Guantanamo. I realize that the news reports are saying that these cretins will be going to Oman, but that isn’t the point. The point is that this move is yet another spiteful, venal act from a little narcissist who has been forced to take his marbles (and his upholstery-clad companion) and go home, hopefully never to be seen again by clear eyes and minds seeking comity and decency.

Joe Biden is amassing quite a few troublesome parting shots in order to try to make Americans’ and Trump’s lives miserable. JoeCo. has so far enacted or attempted to enact laws and regulations that are specifically geared to enhance DEI in every part of government, to promote the disastrous and failed Green Agenda, to stop American offshore drilling so that we remain energy dependent, to favor Iran over Israel and China over America, so that his grift can continue and so that Iran-sympathetic factions can grow…

Where is the end to JoeCo’s venality? Is there no bottom to its Dark Tetrad qualities? (i.e. Psychopathy, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, Sadism.)

Where does JoeCo. end and decency begin? JoeCo. has destroyed the Democrat party and made it into the Party of extremism, racism, incompetence, perversion, and not least, anti-American policies. They even managed to destroy the credibility of both polling and the mainstream news. But ask Joe and he will tell you he saved the world. No sane Democrat will want to stay in this Party as currently aligned. They need a new one, one that puts America and Americans first, sans the race-hustling and transgay promotions, sans the hate-filled anti-Christian worldview, sans the antisemitism, sans the bitterness only a sore loser displays.

Joe is a loser. On his way out, rather than smooth the waters and go out a hero, he is roiling them in the hope that Trump and his “garbage voters” will suffer the tortures of the damned.

News flash for JoeCo.: We will prevail. Your Dark Tetrad Party will suffer all that you tried to inflict on us. We win.

