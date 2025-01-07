Karma comes back for a big bite of U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Not too long ago, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a radical Labour leftist, stood by a number of fellow Labour Party members spewing out statements that President Trump was a "racist" and a "fascist" and "KKK member" who must be "stopped at all costs." That was before the election.

That wasn't the half of it, though. Starmer's Labour Party put its money where Starmer's mouth was, dispatching 100 Labour Party political operatives like flying monkeys to help Kamala Harris defeat Trump. Trump initiated an FEC lawsuit as a result. I wrote about that here.

Elon Musk tweeted what I was thinking, too:

Oh like that time Starmer called @realDonaldTrump a racist and said the British government should do everything to stop him?



Or when Starmer sent British Labour Party members to campaign in the US against President Trump this year?

Musk was responding to criticism of his statements against British officials who covered up a monstrous rape-and-grooming scandal against thousands of British girls at the hands of Pakistani migrants, which authorities, including apparently Starmer, covered up in the name of not looking 'racist.' Thousands were harmed as a result of this unconscionable refusal to protect British women and children, and the public is getting roused.

According to Fox News, that includes Starmer himself:

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday hit back against attacks over his handling of the child grooming gang scandal that has repeatedly rocked the nation, and has seen more scrutiny in the last week fueled by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. "Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and wide as possible, they’re not interested in victims, they’re interested in themselves," Starmer said in response to questions from reporters about Musk’s comments, although he did not mention Musk directly.

There were even unverified reports on X that Starmer was threatening to break diplomatic relations with the U.S. if Trump didn't rein Musk in.

Musk drew counterattacks from a lot of them as a meddler in British politics, yet refused to back down.

Elon Musk calling LibDem leader Ed Davey a 'snivelling cretin' definitely wins the internet.@elonmusk is on 🔥. pic.twitter.com/Jqqrj4LjOD — Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) January 7, 2025

But the outrage is pretty ridiculous. As I noted last October, payback was very likely given what Starmer's party started:

What's bad here is that President Trump will probably get reelected, and the memory of that skulduggery is bound to put a damper on relations between the two old allies, if not prompt payback. That would certainly benefit our mutual enemies, but it won't benefit us. Yet payback is necessary for these shenanigans or they will continue and get worse. I'd certainly be happy to see President Trump direct a Ukraine-sized campaign donation to Nigel Farage's party to fulfill the left's new ground rules, even-steven, however it can be legally done. If the ruling-party Brits want to play by those rules, then we will have to play by them, too.

What's more, Britain's leftists have done a lot of this, it didn't just start with the 100 flying monkey operatives:

Leftist Brits were also behind the infamous Steele dossier filled with false tales of President Trump's "collusion" with the Russians, dogging his presidency for years by design. They're also the jackwads who placed Nina 'Mary Poppins' Jankowicz of the now-scuppered Disinformation Governance Board onto the advisory board of their Foreign Office-linked Open Information Partnership, forcing her to declare as a registered foreign agent as the group seeks to influence U.S. public affairs and shut down conservatives. And further back, these same meddlers directed a letter-writing campaign in 2004 to Clark County, Ohio, to urge random voters in places like Springfield to vote for John Kerry over George Bush. That didn't go well for them, and Bush won handily. 'Dear Limey a**holes,' read the headline from The Guardian of these American responses, which gives you the flavor. Now they're trying to influence another U.S. presidential election with more than a hundred actual ground-game workers from the U.K. Labour Party, as well as political operatives out to destroy an American company which doesn't even sound legal.

Now Starmer, who stood by many of his fellow Labourites as they yelled 'racist' and 'KKK' at Trump during the presidential campaign, is reaping the rewards of his own meddling. President Trump has calmly brushed off the hysterical statements from the left, calling on him to curb Musk.

Politico reported:

Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed aside concerns about his ally Elon Musk’s repeated attacks on European governments. Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the president-elect said Musk was “doing a very good job” — and claimed ignorance about his major donor’s specific attacks on leaders across the pond.

Which is comical. Of course he knows.

But payback is the order of the day.

Musk is one of the most admired and popular men in the world. His voice is huge, and his reach through X is humongous. He's holding up the leftist British ruling class to scorn and shame at the worst possible moment for Starmer, whose popularity is already at an all-time low, and there's a lot of talk of throwing him out of power and holding new elections. It's as if Musk is shaking a rotten old tree trunk to knock it down.

That's karma coming back to bite. It couldn't happen to a worthier leftist, given that Starmer started this. Payback is here and now it's time for Starmer to thrash.

