Ambassadors who support terror

Donald Trump is standing astride the world like a Colossus, weeks before his second inauguration. The Zuckerbergs of the world are making a beeline to Mar-A-Lago to try to gain the president-elect’s favor. Other world leaders like Trudeau and Starmer are teetering or falling like dominoes. This is part of the Trump effect. The man draws out strength from the ranks, but also exposes weakness. It’s the mark of a great leader.

At the same time, Americans are jittery because of the January 1st terror attacks, and are hoping there won’t be any more. But thanks to Joe Biden, or whoever has been operating Biden’s brain for the last four years, we don’t know how many scum-of-the-earth types have come in through our porous borders, with the worst terror intentions. Let’s pray that Tom Homan and his team keep the situation under control.

Terrorists at the border is bad enough, but what about allowing official diplomats like ambassadors into the country, if they too have ties to terrorism? Since the Hamas attacks on October 7th, a level of antisemitic insanity never seen in the U.S. has been unleashed. The protests and takeovers at college campuses aren’t happening anymore, and that can also be attributed to the election of Trump. The kids know that they have to behave, and are keeping a low profile. But that doesn’t mean we can let down our guard.

The actions of South Africa against Israel in the last few years have been maddening and tragic, and my home country of South Africa has instigated criminal proceedings against Israel and its prime minister at the International Court of Justice. The victim of terrorism (Israel) is being blamed for being a victim. The instigators of that terrorism, Hamas, are lauded and lionized by the fools in the Biden administration and their flying monkeys in the media. It’s an upside-down world.

South Africa has announced that their new Ambassador to the U.S. will be Ebrahim Rasool, who supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and has called Trump ”Hitler.” In the recent election, the Hitler insult was a Democrat talking point, and it’s one of the reasons they lost so badly. But ambassadors are supposed to be more diplomatic, and a little more clever.

Insulting your host, especially when it’s a once-in-a-generation leader like Donald Trump, is one thing, but having ties to the terror we’re trying to eradicate in the world is unacceptable. President Trump should refuse the appointment of Ebrahim Rasool as Ambassador to the U.S. It would be good for the world, for South Africa, and for the people of the United States of America.

Mark Hyman is the Founder and CEO of Citizens for Integrity, and is a dedicated advocate for democracy, the rule of law, and community service, with leadership roles spanning healthcare, governance, and Jewish communal organizations. He can be contacted at mark@citizensforintegrity.org.za

<a data-cke-saved-href="mailto:mark@citizensforintegrity.org.za" href="mailto:mark@citizensforintegrity.org.za" cursor:="" pointer;"="" target="_blank">Image: Department of Defense