Who’s to blame for the LA fires?

Anyone watching the news for the past few days is aware of the devastation caused by the fires in L.A., and our hearts go out to the residents there, as is the case with any disaster. And of course, nothing can be devolved from politics: stories have been everywhere about insufficient water pressure and a lack of proper forestry management.

Even with all the devastation, we have to note how L.A. morning anchor Melvin Robert was embarrassingly fact-checked by his own on-the-ground reporter:

Graphic: MarieFakerREAL, X Screenshot

But the watchword from the left is always that you never let a good crisis go to waste. This time the leftists have a two-for-one special on their hands, blaming President-Elect Trump for their old standby: global cooling, global warming, climage change, or their latest hot iten: the climate crisis.

The important thing to remember is that for the far left, communism can never be wrong. It’s their secular religion, and for them, it logically follows that its green offshoot — climate change — can also never be wrong. This is why they metaphorically shifted to it from those previous terms. As the Babylon Bee noted, there are Irrefutable Proofs that Climate Change Is Real. It’s real if there is any change in the climate. Thus, the bar is so low that anything proves them correct. Isn’t that nice, how they set that up?

Thus, the BBC simply assumes that everyone agrees with it that climate change was the cause:

This area of California is also dominated by naturally very fire-prone shrub vegetation. “While fires are common and natural in this region, California has seen some of the most significant increases in the length and extremity of the fire weather season globally in recent decades, driven largely climate change,” said Professor Stefan Doerr, Director of the Centre for Wildfire Research, at Swansea University. “That said, it is too early to say to what degree climate change has made these specific fires more extreme. This will need to be evaluated in a more detailed attribution analysis.”

Others of the fascist far left claim that we’re collectively to blame.

Joy Reid and Adam Schiff didn’t lose any time in politicizing the crisis and bashing Trump:

Leave it to MSNBC’s Joy Reid to indulge her Trump derangement with no restraint, even in the middle of an ongoing disaster. Such was the case when she and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) disgustingly politicized the horrific Los Angeles fires in order to score cheap dunks on President-Elect Donald Trump.

All of this goes to show you that leftists never worry about being responsible for their actions. They simply deflect and blame racism, climate change, or President Trump for all their troubles.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Jeff Head via Flickr, public domain.