The thread unraveling the Biden regime

TIPP Insights has published a must-read editorial aptly titled “Biden’s Unprecedented Blanket Pardon Destroys His Legacy and Proves Trump Was Wrongly Impeached Over Ukraine.” The piece cuts to the heart of the issue: this pardon isn’t just about Hunter — it’s about insulating Joe Biden and dismantling the narratives used to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency.

As I reflect on the sordid details we know (and I wouldn’t presume to claim we know everything), one truth becomes glaringly obvious: Hunter Biden isn’t just unraveling Joe Biden’s presidency. He’s exposing the tangled web of narratives the establishment has spun since 2016. Whether it’s the laptop labeled a “hoax” by more than 50 intelligence officials — despite its now-confirmed authenticity by Biden’s own DOJ — or Hunter’s role at Burisma, Ukraine, and the Russian interference charade, his involvement has been the common denominator in scandal after scandal. The pardon issued by “the Big Guy” isn’t just a get-out-of-jail-free card for Hunter; it’s a desperate attempt to prevent further unraveling.

A Legacy in Tatters

As TIPP Insights so aptly put it, this “blanket pardon destroys [Biden’s] legacy” by exposing the lies propping it up. The editorial underscores how Joe Biden’s actions effectively confirm Trump’s innocence in the Ukraine impeachment saga. It further notes that Trump’s call with Ukrainian president Zelensky was routine diplomacy compared to the Biden family’s dealings, which have consistently raised questions of corruption. Meanwhile, Biden’s DOJ, the media, and the intelligence apparatus worked overtime to dismiss Trump’s concerns about Hunter as conspiracy theories — only for the laptop, the shady dealings, and the influence-peddling to be confirmed as very real.

The media, which spent years screaming “collusion” and “corruption” at Trump, now have a credibility problem that no amount of whitewashing can fix. How can they still hold a straight face while lecturing Americans on integrity, given their eager parroting of disinformation about Hunter Biden’s laptop? They didn’t just miss the mark; they deliberately turned the other way.

Election Interference on a Grand Scale

What our Republic has seen over the past three presidential election cycles is nothing short of election interference on a grand scale. From the Russian collusion hoax, made out of whole cloth, to the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, to the lawfare deployed against Trump, the establishment’s fingerprints are everywhere. The goal was always the same: protect their chosen candidate, undermine their opposition, and control the narrative.

Hunter Biden’s pardon is the final insult. After all the lies, cover-ups, and manipulations, the man at the center of it all gets a clean slate — while the American people are left to pick up the pieces of a system that’s broken beyond recognition. It’s no wonder the public trust in institutions is at an all-time low.

The Incoming Congress Must Investigate

But all hope is not lost. The incoming Congress and new leadership at the Department of Justice must keep the pressure on and fully investigate all the players involved in this web of corruption. As TIPP Insights emphasizes, Hunter’s pardon should not signal the end of accountability. Blanket pardons like this one — and any others Biden, Inc. may issue between now and Inauguration Day — cannot shield all wrongdoers from scrutiny.

If during these investigations and hearings new crimes and potential defendants emerge, then those chips must fall where they may. No one — not Hunter Biden, not Joe Biden, not the intelligence officials who swore the laptop was Russian disinformation — should escape accountability. As Justice Louis Brandeis observed, sunlight is the best disinfectant, a reminder that transparency is essential to restoring trust in our institutions.

The Big Guy’s Pandora’s Box

Joe Biden may have thought his pardon would close the door on Hunter’s scandals, but it’s done the opposite. By issuing this sweeping clemency, Biden has effectively opened Pandora’s box. Hunter Biden is the thread pulling apart decades of deception and corruption, exposing just how deeply the establishment is compromised. From Burisma to Ukraine to the laptop, Hunter’s name is woven into the fabric of the very narratives used to attack Trump and shield Biden.

This isn’t just about one man or one family. It’s about the very survival of our Republic’s integrity. The American people demand answers — and they deserve accountability. For those who enabled, concealed, or profited from this corruption, the day of reckoning draws near. Winter is indeed coming, and no avalanche of spin, no flurry of pardons, and no storm of propaganda will be enough to bury the truth this time.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is the founder and editor of The American Salient and the host of the Modern Federalist podcast.

Image: Louise Parker via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).