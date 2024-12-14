Murder most arousing?

Sickeningly, there are apparently many fanboys and fangirls of…murder and/or murderers. To wit: Jimmy Kimmel and his staff appear to be over the moon for the man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. On a recent edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the alleged comedian stated, “Many women and men are going nuts over how good-looking this killer is, and there’s a huge wave of horny washing over us, like… It’s like when one of the guys you work with says he— I had a dream about you last night.”

Wow. Where to start? “There’s a huge wave of horny washing over us.” Us? So, Kimmel himself has been aroused by Luigi Mangione, who (allegedly) shot Thompson in the back in cold blood? Kimmel then said that one of his producers admitted he/she/they “love” Mangione, while others thought him remarkably handsome.

Kimmel and crew are sexually aroused by the death of the CEO? There is a huge wave of revulsion washing over me now. Here’s hoping Kimmel sees a further loss of ratings. Karma can be a bitch…and it should be the death of his show. Hope he has insurance.

But it isn’t just late-night entertainers and their crews that are smitten with Mangione. Since the December 4 shooting, more than $50,000 has been raised for Mangione via a GiveSendGo online fundraising effort.

We’re raising money in defense of suspected murderers now? One anonymous donor ponied up $31 and commented, “In light of United Healthcare having record profits in 2024, and use of AI to deny claims for subscribers, these people in this organization are scum. Luigi’s acts should shed light on the need for the USA to end profit-motive in healthcare. Citizens need free, universal healthcare.”

Note to that anonymous donor: who do you think pays for free universal health care for all? Do you think all the doctors, nurses, administrators, sanitary engineers, clerical staff, etc. should work for free? How many new drugs will come to market if there is no way for an organization to make a profit or even recoup its expenses and time?

Speaking of money, I’m not a fan of abortion, especially not subsidized abortion. But, to paraphrase a line from an old SNL skit, in your case—and Mangione’s—I might have paid for it myself.