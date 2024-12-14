For Surgeon General, we need a person of moral clarity, not a gender ding-dong

Many of President Trump’s recent picks for his administration have been inspired. He has selected reformers who are eager to repair the corrupt departments they have been asked to lead, and quite a few of them have actual skin in the game, having been targeted or suffered persecution by those very departments. There are others like this who would be good fits, such as Dr. Eithan Haim, who is presently being persecuted for exposing how a Texas hospital allegedly violated the law to mutilate children.

A perfect example of Trump’s inspired selections is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as Director of the National Institutes of Health. He’s been a critic of the COVID vaccine mandates and lockdowns, advocating that these responses were a massive public health mistake. As a result, Bhattacharya was persecuted both personally and professionally at a time of mass social conformity and pressure.

Tulsi Gabbard, whom Trump selected to run National Intelligence, is a woman who was pulled off a flight as a security risk by a corrupt DOJ. Elon Musk has been targeted and threatened with ruin, and smear campaigns have been leveled at others.

These people know the corruption of the Biden administration, and they know how the government has been weaponized against the people because they experienced it personally. They have skin in the game when it comes to fixing things.

Of course, not every staff selection for this administration has been stellar, and many have raised concerns about Trump’s choice of Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, because of statements she made during the COVID panic sent the exact opposite message than those of Dr. Bhattacharya.

Rather than decrying government overreach or making a cure worse than the disease, Nesheiwat falsely claimed that hospitals were running out of ICU beds and that children were being hospitalized in record numbers. These inaccurate statements added to the social panic and pressure to follow dictates blindly.

Additionally, Nesheiwat has also made concerning statements about so-called “transgender” children. On a recent Fox News appearance, she is quoted as saying, (emphasis mine) “But when you have a child who’s suffering from gender dysphoria, this is a disconnect, a mismatch between how they feel and what a doctor assigned them as a gender at birth, and it has to be taken very seriously, because, specifically, there’s a very high suicidal rate among transgender adolescents.”

This comment is alarming, uninformed, and dangerous coming from a surgeon general. Sex is not assigned by doctors at birth. Instead, doctors observe the infant’s sex as evident by their genitalia and their genes.

There are rare instances of babies born with ambiguous genitalia. However, these are not the cases Nesheiwat means. Doctors do not randomly guess and declare a newborn’s sex. A surgeon general should know that with every fiber of her being.

In addition, Nesheiwat implies that the high suicidal rates among adolescents who are confused about their very identity as male or female are because their delivering obstetricians guessed their body parts incorrectly, without realizing that their “real gender” was lying dormant in their brains, only to be magically discovered by them after hours of grooming on Instagram in their teens. It is remarkable that she is unaware that the high rate of depression in this population is linked to the remarkably high degree of comorbidity of ADHD, autism, prior sexual abuse, trauma, OCD, excessive exposure to porn, and social problems. If a surgeon general does not understand this, she has no business in that role.

Andrea Widburg recently wrote an article about the incredible courage, clear thinking, and moral clarity of one doctor, Eithan Haim. Dr. Haim released carefully redacted documents that appear to reveal that the Texas children’s hospital where he worked was furtively and secretly conducting mutilating surgeries on confused children (mastectomies and castrations), even though Texas made these procedures illegal—and, worse, it was publicly claiming that it had ceased these procedures.

Dr. Haim felt compelled to become a whistleblower to stop this illegal and barbaric practice. Because of his good deed, the massively corrupt and evil Biden DOJ has prosecuted him as a criminal, which will ruin him professionally, financially, and legally, as well as subjecting him to as much as a decade in prison.

I juxtaposed the hero doctor, Haim, with the dingdong doctor, Nesheiwat, and it occurred to me that Dr. Haim is the man we need for surgeon general. He fights with moral clarity for his patients and for children despite the personal risk, and history will ultimately prove him to be right.

Therefore, I feel compelled to launch this post in the hopes that it will be the beginning of a grassroots campaign to replace Dr. Nesheiwat with a genuine hero who could truly help repair our damaged medical system, Dr. Eithan Haim. Please President Trump, it would be a fabulous message of rewarding the deserving and putting fear into the hearts of the evil-doers.

Eleanor Dashwood is a pseudonym.