Mexico cheating by using Cuban doctors

For some time, we've argued that Mexico bringing Cuban doctors to work is immoral. Why? First, these doctors are nothing but a source of foreign exchange for the communist regime. They don't negotiate their salaries or work conditions. Second, they are "rentals" and their families are held hostage back home. So this stinks all over.

According to Arturo McFields, the whole thing may put Mexico in violation of the U.S.-Mex-Canadian trade agreement. Check this out:

Mexico has not played fair. It had already violated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade by allowing China to use it as a back door for its exports. The new Mexican government is also weakening the legal framework of the country and undermining its own institutions. And now, in the field of labor, Mexico is violating the agreement once again by receiving 199 Cuban doctors this month in a modern slavery scheme. The USMCA is clear about its commitment to the protection of labor rights. Its preamble establishes the decision to “promote the protection and enforcement of labor rights, the improvement of working conditions, the strengthening of cooperation and the Parties’ capacity on labor issues.” The Cuban medical missions are a direct violation of Article 23 of the USMCA which calls for “the elimination of all forms of forced or compulsory labor.”

There you have it. Is Mexico aware of this? Maybe they didn't read the agreement or some other stupid reason. More than likely, they knew exactly what they were doing and it's time to call them out.

Mexico is not negotiating with the Biden administration anymore. It's Trump now and all the talk about tariffs confirms that. So challenge Mexico on this violation and demand a termination of this. It's about time.

Image: Stockvault/2Happy