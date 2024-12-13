Justin throws stones, hits own party

“[J]ust a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday during a speech to the Ottawa gala for Equal Voice.. "...women's rights and women's progress" are "under attack." What Trudeau failed to mention in his address, however, is that progressive Canada has done little better.

About two weeks earlier, on November 30, Trudeau met at Mar-a-Lago with president-elect Trump. It was then that Trump threatened Canada with stiff tariffs if it didn’t help to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the U.S. Donald Trump, responding to Trudeau’s resistance to tariffs, retorted jokingly with a healthy dose of “Trumpian Toxic Masculinity,” suggesting that maybe Canada should become the U.S. 51st state if it is unable to afford the tariffs.

So, I guess it’s understandable that Trudeau would choose a feminist event for “an organization that works to get more women elected to public office,” as the place for making his passive-aggressive accusation that the U.S. of regressing on women’s rights and advancement.

But if Trudeau is appalled that a woman has yet to break completely through the glass ceiling of the Office of U.S. President, the lack of competence and character of the two women Trudeau refers to notwithstanding, it must be particularly appalling to him that in his own country, of Canada’s twenty-three prime ministers from the first in 1867 until 2024, A. Kim Campbell, elected in June 1993, is the only woman ever to serve as prime minister, her term lasting only 132 days.

How inconvenient for Justin that it was not his own Liberal Party of Canada that nominated Campbell for prime minister, but the former Progressive Conservative Party of Canada, which in 2003… merged with the Canadian Alliance to form the current Conservative Party of Canada.”

Indeed, it was Trudeau’s Liberal Party of Canada who ran a male, Joseph Jacques Jean Chrétien against Campbell in November 1993, unseating her from her historical position as the female prime minister of Canada.

Not another female Canadian prime minister in the 31 years since the last one served for less than five months in 1993, despite the Liberal Party of Canada being in power for all but a little under ten years of those years. Just how committed is Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party of Canada to pulling women through the glass ceiling of the prime minister office? History would suggest not at all.

Image: AT via Magic Studio