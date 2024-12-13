I closed my store in San Francisco

Yes, I know, Tony Bennett was singing about leaving his heart in San Francisco, but I couldn't help myself. Another merchant is announcing that they are closing their store in the city by the bay. Check this one out:

The Safeway supermarket chain has announced that it will close down one of its key locations in San Francisco in February due to concerns that customers and employees were at risk from rampant theft and threats to their safety. The closure, which had been put off for 11 months, will affect the Safeway store on Webster Street in the Fillmore section of San Francisco, which had been operating for the last 40 years. The company said that the store will close for good on Feb. 7, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Last month, shocking images surfaced showing a California man assaulting a female employee at a different Safeway location in San Francisco.

Bye bye city by the bay, as they call it. Another organization has joined the ranks of rational people who can no longer support the irrational situation in the Bay Area.

What a shock. Companies can no longer do business when theft is rampant and the thieves never get arrested. In some cases, the judge puts them back out on the street in the name of social justice.

Of course, nothing will change as long as people keep voting for the ones who created this mess in the first place. My friends tell me that voters are waking up and change is coming. Well, I hope so, because you can't have a city where stores close because theft is rampant or an employee is attacked.

Sad to watch this but it is what you are watching.

Image: Kevin Wong