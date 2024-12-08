Canadian Christians dishonored

The New Democratic Party of British Columbia recently refused to designate December as Christian Heritage Month, with the socialist NDP’s Ministry of Multiculturalism leading the denial.

The newly re-elected British Columbian government rejected the petition, submitted by the Christian Music Festival of Toronto, via an email stating in part: “Regretfully, your submission overlaps with other significant and nationally recognized statutory holidays celebrating the Christian faith, notably Christmas. Further to this, British Columbia recognizes additional days celebrating the Christian faith throughout the year for the general public, such as Good Friday/Easter.”

Yet that does not matter in the least when other religion’s holidays and recognition is concerned.

British Columbia recognizes various other heritage months, including Tamil Heritage Month (January), Black History Month (February), Sikh Heritage Month (April), Asian Heritage Month (May), Italian Heritage Month (June), National Indigenous History Month (June), Polish Heritage Month (September), German Heritage Month (October), and Hindu Heritage Month (November).

But Christian Heritage Month can’t cut the mustard, which is particularly unusual in that, according to the 2021 census, 53.3% of Canadians identified as Christian, whereas only 2.1% identified as Sikhs and 2.3% as Hindu, while 4.9% of those surveyed practiced Islam and 34.6% professed no religion at all.

In the U.S., January is National Oatmeal Month, while March is International Black Women In Jazz & The Arts Month.

June is loaded up with overlapping observations, recognitions, and celebrations, as it is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Haitian Heritage Month, and Jewish American Heritage Month.

And, of course, most famously of all, it is PRIDE! Month.

But Christian Heritage Month is right out, a non-starter, a bridge too far.

In 2001, 77.1% of Canucks identified as Christian, so, just as in America, the number of Christians there is dwindling fast. Possibly because it is becoming illegal to adhere to the Christian faith. Case in point: government lawyers are seeking a potential one-year jail sentence for a Calgary pastor who was charged with criminal harassment and breach of bail conditions — and fined $500 -- for grousing about drag queen story hours targeting children at public libraries.

Egad! What kind of a monster would be insufficiently supportive of grown men flouncing around in women’s underwear in front of young children?

The “New Democratic Party” of British Columbia/Canada? Well, we’ve got a new Democrat party in the United States, as well — and it is just as out of touch and anti-Christian as the one to our north. (See also, Kamala Harris, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashid Tlaib, Tampon Timmy Walz, Gavin “Brylcreem” Newsom, et al.)

If the recent election is any guide, it seems a majority of Americans have become sick of the “new” Democrat party with its desire to divide us and mock our history and traditions. So, they threw the bums out.

Here’s hoping Canadians, always polite, can soon find the backbone to do the same.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License





