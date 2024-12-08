Sanctuary cities need to listen to their citizens

We’ve come a long way from those days when Governor Abbott of Texas was called a racist for signing an anti-sanctuary city bill in 2017. Yes, it’s very different now that Mayor Adams of New York City is talking about working with the Trump administration on solving the problem. Those buses to New York, etc. were pretty effective in nationalizing the issue.

In a few weeks, we may see a confrontation between the administration and Democrats over sanctuary cities. My guess is that the political environment has changed dramatically. It won’t be easy defending the chaos and lawlessness we are watching in many of these cities.

Professor Turley has a little advice for Democrats:

Under federal immigration law, it is a felony when anyone in “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.”

Yes, I think that’s why they call them “illegal aliens”: because they are here illegally. It does not matter whether you call them undocumented or whatever; it is a problem for a local public official to shield them.

Many of these Democrats may run into trouble defending the chaos to their local residents. Sanctuary cities are no longer romantic concepts to defend on Sunday-morning shows or trips to MSNBC. Instead, these cities are now crime-ridden and running deficits because they can’t afford this anymore.

So my good guess is that the issue will go away on its own, especially when Democrats find out that the people cheering for ICE are their constituents.

As for me, a naturalized citizen who came here legally with my parents in the 1960s, I understand those who want to come to the U.S. At the same time, it must be done correctly so that the rule of law prevails.

