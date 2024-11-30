Trans women win by forfeiting

The trans war against women’s sports continues apace. The current high-profile battleground is women’s college volleyball, where a man pretending to be a woman on the San Jose State University (SJSU) team has caused even members of his team to revolt.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Co-captain Brooke Slusser and Associate Head Coach Melissa Battie-Smoose have spoken out about their concerns, causing Battie-Smoose to be removed from her position and Slusser to endure intense pressure. Both have joined a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference, hoping to prevent men from usurping women’s places on volleyball teams. The lawsuit alleges, among other things, SJSU suppression of female athlete’s concerns about the male player, one Blaire Fleming, and a plot by Fleming and other athletes to set up “kill shots” directly at Slusser. Fleming produces kill shots at far greater velocity than female players can manage, which produces a real possibility of injury.

Unfortunately, a judge ruled against Slusser and her co-litigants. Fleming can continue to play in the ongoing tournament:

A Colorado-based federal judge declined Monday to remove a transgender player from the upcoming Mountain West Conference women’s volleyball championship playoffs, and didn’t reverse the six forfeit losses teams have taken by boycotting matches against that player this season. U.S. District Court Judge S. Kato Crews, of Colorado, issued a 28-page order Monday denying the injunction request of 11 current and former women’s volleyball players, and one associate coach who was suspended after speaking out against San Jose State University having a transgender player on its roster.

SJSU is seeded second in the tournament, but only because six teams have chosen to forfeit rather than legitimize Fleming’s masquerade. The NCAA and Mountain West Conference maintain men can, and should, deny women a place on athletic teams, and if their superior size and strength dominates and injures women, that’s just the way things go. You have to break a few eggs, and women’s bodies, to make woke athletic omelets.

At the tournament, which began November 27, the Boise State University team disagreed:

Graphic: X Screenshot

The Boise State women's volleyball team made the decision to forgo any chance of winning the Mountain West tournament as they were set to face a transgender player in the semifinals. After defeating Utah State in the first round, the Lady Broncos had a state setup with second-seeded San Jose state University, which has trans player Blaire Fleming on its roster. Shortly after their playoff victory, Boise State said it would forfeit the semifinal game, thus automatically putting SJSU in the final.

The Trans Superiority Narrative (TSN) has won another round, and SJSU might win a championship—the game is scheduled for November 30—because six teams forfeited rather than support Fleming and the TSN.

The TSN asserts trans are superior beings, in touch with their authentic selves in ways normal Americans can never be. So overwhelming is their superiority their whims attain the force of “trans rights” which obliterate the actual rights of Normal Americans. Trans don’t have to conform to the law or the expectations, traditions and norms of society; society much conform to them. Normal Americans were taught from childhood “it’s not all about you,” which taught them humility and to be considerate of the feelings and rights of others. LGBTQ+etc advocates demand mediocre male athlete’s gender dysphoria-fueled delusions displace the hopes, hard work and dedication of female athletes. Thus far, they’ve had significant success in denying female athletes the scholarships, places on teams, medals and accomplishments for which they’ve worked so long and hard and deserve.

Sane arguments, rhetoric, injured female athletes, appeals to fairness, even lawsuits have been only partially successful. The Harris/Biden Administration has reinterpreted Title IX, which established equality between men’s and women’s sports. Under their interpretation, which was not legislated by Congress, men identifying as women have every right—indeed, superior rights—to participate in and dominate women’s sports. Not every judge hearing these cases has adopted that extra-constitutional point of view, but too many have.

As 2024 winds down, a necessary development in combatting unfair and dangerous male domination of women’s sports has gained momentum: women refusing to compete against men. While this denies women the wins they’ve earned, it forces the media to cover the travesty of unfair, dangerous male dominance and has increased public sentiment against it. It seems likely Donald Trump will work to return women’s sports to women, and the sacrifice of the female teams that have refused to play SJSU this year may be vindicated.

Defining principles of sports are fairness and winning honestly. The Boise state women, and the women of every other team that have forfeited this year rather than support the TSN, may finally restore fair competition and sanity to women’s sports.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.