Where's Antifa?

Soon, we’ll hear little or nothing about Joe Biden. Since he dropped out of the race and annointed Kamala Harris, he has been rapidly fading until he’s nearly transparent. After January 20, expect the media to completely lose interest in him, and without his legion of handlers and apologists, his tragic final descent into dementia will progress apace. It should go without saying anyone so suffering should be afforded every kindness in their remaining time, but Biden was denied that by his, and his family’s, ambition and greed.

Another mysterious fading, and likely temporary, disappearance is Antifa. Black Lives Matter has long been exposed as a money-grubbing scam, and with the impending death of DEI, CRT and wokeness in general, we’re not likely to hear a great deal more from them. But anarchistic nihilists like Antifa don’t vanish. They hide under rocks until they sense the opportunity to destroy. So why didn’t they reprise the 2020 “Summer of love” when Trump won? David Reaboi wonders the same thing:

Using a strategically-timed news-hook from former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly, Harris stared gravely into the camera outside her residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory, warning that her opponent was no longer simply a “threat to democracy” but, as a Hitlerian-Nazi-Fascist, was openly dedicated to its destruction. The setting, too, was significant: rather than simply reaching down into the rhetorical gutter at a campaign stop, she was using the trappings of her role as vice president to make an official pronouncement on a rival domestic political leader, using language usually reserved for foreign enemies with whom we are at war. The bloody result of a Trump victory, Harris and her media surrogates assured us, was certain.

Wait a minute: didn’t Harris congratulate Hitler on his victory? Didn’t Joe Biden do the same and get photographed with Jill and Hitler, all grinning widely? Didn’t even Mika and Morning Joe make a Mar A Lago pilgrimage to kiss Hitler’s ring? What gives? Why didn’t blue cities burn?

All this gathered momentum and intensity in the press until, on the evening of November 5, “our sacred democracy” simply ended. Donald Trump won the electoral college and the popular vote by wide margins, and his party was in control of every branch of the Federal government. The people had spoken with a clear and resounding voice. If you’d been following the speeches of Vice President Harris, you’d assume that what they wanted was Nazi Germany.

Reaboi, mentioning Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd, suggests Antifa and others will come out to violently protest deportations. Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) having learned how and when to exploit a more than willing media for political advantage. He’s too kind.

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

D/s/cs believe they’re in control of their Antifa creation. They never were. Antifa and all the other opportunistic anti-American rioters, looters and allied barbaric criminals have always hated any sort of government authority. They ally with D/s/cs for personal advantage and enrichment and to advance the revolution. Should they ever seize power, D/s/cs heads will be lopped off with all the rest. Thanks for all your financial support, comrade suckers!

When they sense advantage, Antifa will be back, but this time they’ll be joined by thousands of foreign terrorists let into the country by Biden’s handlers. Thousands of members of the Chinese military and intelligence will join in, but not in pedestrian street protests. They’ll sabotage water and power systems, do cyber warfare and targeted assassinations. They’ll probably also engage in biowarfare. You don’t think Covid was just an honest mistake, do you? Antifa’s money will continue to come from America-hating billionaires, foundations and NGOs fueled with taxpayer dollars, but they’ll be getting money, and weapons, from our foreign enemies long established and waiting in America.

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

Will D/s/c politicians have a role? Of course, but they won’t have the control they imagine. They’ll give orders, and the barbarian hordes will appear to obey, but the only real goal they’ll share is the destruction of Donald Trump and America.

Donald Trump’s influence is already being felt. Even some blue city officials are making noises about becoming fiscally responsible and are praising law and order. For a prophetic glimpse of this possible future, pick up a copy of Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack. It provides a sobering, and all too probable, look at what our enemies, foreign and domestic, have in store for America.

Among Schlichter’s predictions is terror attacks by foreign enemies, joined by American anarchists, many coming from our “elite” universities. He also predicts such attacks will cause America to get serious about handing out final justice to terrorists. This too may become a certainty if blood surpassing the 9-11 death toll runs in America’s streets.

Perhaps renewed American confidence will deter what seems inevitable? We’ll find out soon.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.