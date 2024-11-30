Making mass deportation easier

Donald Trump has spoken often about initiating mass deportation of illegal immigrants, starting with the most dangerous criminals. The devil is in the details. I’m learning the code words of the lunatic left-wing fringe. Any partisan change to the law that they make is benignly labeled “reform.” So I’ll call mine “reform.” I humbly suggest the following “immigration reform package.”



There’s an enormous amount of work to be done, by law enforcement (particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and by our immigration court system. Not the least of the causes is that the illegals, and their American-born minor children, now make up almost 10% of America’s population; and since they’re living here, they have constitutional rights. It will take a lot of people to get that amount of work done in an acceptable time frame.

(A) Hire 100,000 GOP lawyers as immigration court judges. Finding 100,000 GOP lawyers who will give up their lucrative law practices for two years at a mere $140,000 per year will be hard, but it has to be done.



(B) Rent large, unused office and commercial spaces in cities where clusters of these GOP lawyers live. Renovate them as temporary immigration courts. Hire 300,000 GOP paralegals as their law clerks. There need to be corresponding increases in ICE and Border patrol personnel and equipment.



(C) Mail out notices to the “last reported addresses” of every illegal immigrant or “migrant” who was granted legal status by Team Biden/Harris. Their immigration court dates, which were scheduled for some time in 2027 or 2029 due to immigration court backlogs, are being moved up to the second half of 2025. If they don’t show up (and about 95% won’t), issue federal arrest warrants.



(D) Cut off all federal funding, except for national security and border security, for every Democrat Party/Deep State (DP/DS) jurisdiction that continues to refuse cooperation with ICE. That includes education money — even student financial aid for every college in the sanctuary jurisdiction. This will force them to comply.

(E) Then deport every illegal or fraudulently legalized “migrant.” All of them. This will be the biggest deportation operation in history. We need to follow the example set by our ally, Kuwait.



In 1990, the Palestinian leadership enthusiastically endorsed Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Kuwait’s population at that time was about 17% Palestinian refugees. Some of them supported the invasion, but many didn’t.

This support, or opposition, by Palestinians in Kuwait didn’t matter. Their leaders had, while ensconced in a luxury hotel in Qatar, spoken for them. The Emir of Kuwait heard their leaders. Kuwait was liberated in February 1991. By June 1991, nearly every Palestinian in Kuwait was expelled.

According to a Yale/MIT study, there were up to 22 million illegals in America at that time. Since then, Team Biden/Harris opened the floodgates for 11 million more.

That makes 33 million — just under 10% of our population. If Kuwait can deport 17% of the population, we can deport 10% and protect their constitutional rights in the process.



They can take their children with them. It won’t be the first time a natural-born US citizen is raised in another country. Ted Cruz was raised in Canada; Barack Obama was raised for years in Indonesia.



(F) Whenever we deport an illegal to his home country, it’s easy for him to return. One illegal, who murdered a family of five in Texas, had already been deported five times. Look up cases of murderers who were illegals: so many were previously deported it’s tiresome to read.



Tack on a mandatory ten-year minimum sentence for anybody who gets deported and then returns illegally and there’s the entire “immigration reform package.”

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.