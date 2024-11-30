What can we expect from the Left now?

As we wade into the political abyss of a lame duck Congress, the Democratic Party is in complete disarray. Add in a President who is mentally impaired, and an incoming President who is prepared to make sweeping political change; the atmosphere is ripe for chaos.

Four weeks out from the election, the Democrats still have no idea why they lost. The laying of blame, the ongoing finger pointing, the unwillingness to accept responsibility for their defeat, is daily news. The online temper tantrums of their proxies only serve to provide entertainment for conservatives. Hollywood personalities leaving the country does no damage and is a source of ongoing ridicule.

This is all smoke and mirrors for what is coming from the Left. Political parties rally remarkably fast, especially when given a common foe, and Donald Trump is a leader that galvanizes the Left’s unique brand of hate. So what can we expect from them in the weeks to come?

The Cabinet Approval Process from Hell. The Left will use the Presidential appointment/approval process as a grandstanding weapon to bludgeon Trump’s choices. They have already trotted out their lies about Russian collusion with Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth’s alleged sexual transgressions, and cries that many of the candidates are not qualified for their positions. The truth will be the first victim of these hearings, as digital lynchings have proven. You’ll hear “Project 2025” a great deal as the Left attempts to wallpaper cabinet members’ reputations with a document they had nothing to do with. What you can expect is that the Dems will turn this approval process into a political circus of lies, false witnesses, and outright character assassination. Furthermore, the goose-stepping Democrats will vote as a bloc against every candidate put forward, while demanding that the Republicans act in a bipartisan manner.

Leaks, Lies and Hearings. The first Trump administration was plagued with leaks intended to undermine his ability to lead. When the media couldn’t find a leaker, they simply made claims that came in from “unidentified White House sources.” The intent here is to spread dissent in the ranks of the Trump cabinet and create the illusion of chaos in the public’s eye. So-called whistleblowers will give Congress the impetus to poke and prod at every decision the administration makes. Hearings will be called in an effort to bog down the Republican-controlled House and Senate as well as the White House.

The Sob Stories. The local Washington D.C. media is already interviewing government employees that are frightened they will lose their jobs under a second Trump administration. Once the DOGE starts with cuts, the media will be trotting people out who will claim they can’t pay their bills or are about to be homeless by losing their jobs. Government employees who felt they were secure for life in their petty little positions will, for the first time, have to face the realities that everyday Americans do in regards to work. Inside the beltway, there will be pity, but outside, in the rest of the country, no one will shed a tear.

This will be amplified when the media starts parading those impacted by deportations. There are already cries that this will break up families. Be prepared to see a staggering number of news stories alleging hardship and even brutality with deportations. AOC will have another chance to stage a fake crying session in front of a chain-link fence at some point.

When All Else Fails, There’s Always Violence. The first Trump inauguration was marked with violent protests. There is little reason to believe that this won’t happen again. The Democrats suffered a devastating loss to Trump and they have little to lose with rioting in the streets. This may very well go beyond the swearing in of the President. Mayors of some sanctuary cities already have said they will be organizing resistance to deportations locally. Anyone believing these will be peaceful protests need only look back to 2020 for a glimpse of what the Left may attempt to muster.

An Attempt to Block the Certification of the Election. The certification of the election results will be seen as a chance to derail the Trump transition. Representative Jamie Raskin announced prior to the election that he would not certify Trump as the winner. He will not be alone. Wrapping themselves in a cloak of protecting democracy, more will step up with Raskin. The irony is that the party that claims they want to make sure every vote counts will be the one to try to take the election away from the citizens.

There has been no indication by the Left that they will adhere to the time-honored tradition of letting a President have a cabinet of his choosing. Still stinging from their complete defeat, they will see this as a chance at vengeance.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His upcoming series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.

Image: AT via Magic Studio