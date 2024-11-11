The wedding ring and the election

The projected Roe wave, a pro-abortion tsunami of angry women, did not happen. Yes, there are angry liberal women among us but they did not change the election one way or another.

In the end, it was the battle of married vs unmarried women. Let's check it out:

But while the gap between men and women actually shrank this year, another gap widened. In 2020, married voters narrowly chose President Donald Trump by a 7-point, 53% to 46% margin. This year that margin grew to 13 points at 56% to 43%. For all the talk of Trump’s problem with women, Trump actually won married women by three points, 51 to 48. To repeat, Trump won a majority of not just married white women, but a majority of all married women. Trump also handily won married men 60-38 and he even eked out a victory among unmarried men 49-47. Where Trump got crushed was among unmarried women, who chose Harris (who didn’t get married until age 50, by the way) by a 60-38 margin.

Well cue Dean Martin's "Chapel in the Moonlight."

This marriage gap is going to be a bigger issue as we learn that more and more women will be single and childless in the future. Don't get me wrong, because I respect women's choices. Nevertheless, married and unmarried women will make different decisions, from paying taxes to building schools to being concerned about their sons going to war.

Last, but not least, we saw another "miss" from the talking heads. They told us that everything was abortion for women. Well, it wasn't, and it was a wedding ring that drove the vote.

