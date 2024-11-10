November 5th was a great day for women

Women have traditionally been herded into regressive policies by hysterical hype over misogyny, which is always linked to their rights, abortion, and race. To make matters worse, their votes are taken for granted by the left.

As the tabulations continue to show, though, Donald Trump won 52% of white women voters who put national security, economics, and immigration issues over gender and race. In fact, additional information discloses that seven percent of black women voted for Donald Trump.

Not in Massachusetts, of course, where women voted for Ted Kennedy, the poster boy of infidelity and crime, seven times after Chappaquiddick and just helped to re-elect Elizabeth Warren to a third term of vacuity.

Image by AI.

The Harris campaign thought that gender and race were enough to convince women voters. They air-brushed her husband’s “nanny scandal” while they were busy venting about Trump scandals, his alleged similarity to Hitler, and his threats to democracy. They thought women would be appalled by a Joe Rogan interview and persuaded by an edited and doctored television interview.

Women, to their credit, saw past all that. They enjoyed the street theater of McDonald’s and the garbage truck, understanding that while Harris courted big money and celebrities, Trump went to poor and working-class neighborhoods where mothers were devastated by the price of rent, food, and fuel.

Women were not convinced by the harpies of The View, which purports to discuss and dwell on general issues but spends its limited influence and sophomoric humor on dissing Donald Trump.

Women also know history:

Who was the first woman to serve in both houses of the United States Congress? Margaret Madeline Chase Smith, a Republican from Maine, served 24 years in the US Senate beginning in 1949, followed by more than four terms in the House of Representatives.

Who was the first woman elected to Congress? Jeanette Rankin, a Montana Republican in 1916.

Who was the first woman elected to the Senate without filling another’s term? Nancy Kassebaum, a Republican in 1978.

Who is the first black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia? Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican in 2022.

Who was the first black person elected to the United States Senate by popular vote? Edward William Brooke III, in 1966, a Republican in Massachusetts.

All counted, there are 43 Republican women serving in national and statewide offices. And to add to the number, Puerto Rico has just elected a new Republican governor, Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez Colon, despite a tasteless joke about the island’s chronic trash problem at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally.

President elect Donald Trump has appointed Susie Wiles the first woman to hold the office of Chief of Staff to the President.

Women are angry and determined to shred the myth that only abortion and race sway them. They are tired of the patronizing and political stereotyping of the Democrats. They vote for a robust foreign policy, national security, border control, a strong military and deterrence, an end to the appeasement of Iran, and restoring parental rights.

Women look forward to electing a woman president whose agenda personifies the aforementioned concerns.

Currently, no woman has emerged as a front-runner in either party, but the 2024 election puts women on the road to the White House.