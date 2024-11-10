Did celebrities have to be paid to endorse Kamala?

“Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

—Ronald Reagan

Even those of us who were appalled by Kamala Harris’s campaign, the ever more embarrassing interviews during which she could not answer the simplest of questions unless they were what she ate for breakfast, did not realize that employing celebrity endorsers cost millions of dollars. Most of us probably assumed that those who graced her rally stages or interviewed her for television or podcasts did so because they actually supported her. We were wrong.

Many of them — even Oprah, who is worth three billion dollars — got paid to interview her. She got one million (h/t Jesse Watters). Cardi B got $2.5M. Beyoncé allegedly got even more and did not even sing.

These super-rich star endorsers deny this, of course, and the posts that revealed the payments have been removed. But it makes sense.

We will likely never know the truth, but the campaign was certainly charged for all the expenses incurred when dealing with spoiled rich folks. There are travel expenses, hotels, sets, staff, preferred foods and drinks, etc. Apparently, the set for Harris’s interview on “Call Her Daddy” was $100K, created in a Los Angeles hotel room because Harris did not want to fly back to N.Y.

The point is that it is possible that none of them actually supported her; they were hired to pretend they supported her.

Were the many others who produced videos to promote her candidacy paid? Who knows? And the Dems wonder why she lost! All of this explains why her campaign, which had $100M at the end of October, is now $20M in debt. And she wanted to run the country and our economy!

What all of the above proves is that her entire campaign was a fraud, a malicious trick played on the American people, especially those who did not know she was a wholly unqualified candidate who rose to the office of V.P. purely by failing up, by sleeping her way into the corrupt realm of California politics. She was never qualified to be the D.A. of San Francisco or A.G. of the state. She never “prosecuted” all the cases she says she did; she was little more than an office manager who was hated by everyone who worked for and with her. She was and is a creature of the Democrat party’s propaganda machine. She might as well have been a creation of A.I., without the I!

What does that tell us about all those paid endorsers who took millions to market her? She was, in the end, just a product to be advertised and sold.

This is the depth to which the Democrat party has sunk: pure fakery. They tried to foist upon the American people an artificial creation of the left, someone they hoped to install in the presidency whom they could and would control, a person without any core principles or beliefs. No wonder she could not handle a single interview without revealing her complete lack of character, her total lack of knowledge of the country she sought to lead or the fact that she had no talent for the job she was seeking.

Kamala Harris will be quickly forgotten by all but the historians, who will one day write about the 2024 campaign and leftists’ vicious plan to destroy Donald Trump because they so feared his outsider status. Despite his fame and fortune, he was never part of the political establishment or a denizen of the Deep State, those creatures of the black lagoon that is Washington, D.C. His election in 2016 sent that cartel that runs the place into a frenzy of fear and loathing. They immediately set about fabricating a dozen ways to destroy the man: the Russia hoax, impeachments based on nothing, lawfare that led to countless phony lawsuits meant to bankrupt him and hopefully imprison him, etc. Once he announced he was running again, they doubled down on their vile tactics. God forbid he win and expose the way they do business, how they line their pockets at the taxpayers’ expense, provoke war because it makes them rich.

Their last-ditch effort at sabotaging Trump after their lawfare failed was to rig the 2024 election as they did the 2020 election. But this time, the RNC was wise to their plans and plots. They were ready and watchful re: election integrity. But the Dems still thought the animatronic Kamala Harris could defeat the indefatigable Trump! They actually believed that paying a few rappers, actors, and vapid singers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé would lull millions of people into voting for her in numbers that would get her into the White House.

How pathetic is their contempt for the American people who are not members of the wealthy elite, who feel so superior to the likes of regular folks? They thought that self-aggrandizing narcissists like George Clooney, who kicked off the “we need a new nominee” move; DiCaprio; Lady Gaga; Springsteen; Willie Nelson; etc. would sway enough voters to beat Trump. That is how colossally stupid both the entertainment industry performers and the Deep State operatives are. That is how astronomically clueless the Democrat left is today. It is why Trump won so resoundingly.

The left and their beloved celebrities will be forevermore a spectacular joke. The left’s blind rage has left its members bitter and placing blame in all the wrong places.

“Hatred is blind; rage carries you away; and he who pours out vengeance runs the risk of tasting a bitter draught.”

―Alexandre Dumas, The Count of Monte Cristo

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.