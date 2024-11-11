Lefties in Wonderland

Just prior to the election, an ultra-liberal acquaintance and big-time student of politics was predicting a landslide Harris-Walz win, suggesting that the key to victory would be to see how many counties Harris increased the Democrat vote over the Biden vote of '20.

The net increase, county by county, in the entire country was zero. Harris instead came up about 10 million short of Biden's total (not all votes have been counted and Arizona and Pennsylvania in particular are dragging their feet).

In the same conversation, the suggestion was made that Gov. Gavin Newsom of California would be the savior of the Democrat cause.

If Democrats are going to right their sinking ship, they are going to have to ‘right’ their policies. By that I mean move to the right, closer to the center. The Democrats have simply forced their left-radical-statist agenda on a largely unwilling public. The slaughter on Tuesday reflects the disgust most Americans feel for Democrat positions on the economy, transgenderism, homosexuality, child mutilation, abortion, wokeism, and illegal immigration.

As the Monday morning quarterbacking of the humiliating defeat of Kamala Harris by President (Re) elect Trump, is analyzed, most Democrats seem to be pointing fingers in various directions:

Should have stuck with Biden.

Should have dumped Biden earlier.

Harris was a bad choice.

Walz was a worse choice

Should have gone with Gov. Josh Shapiro

Biden rolled Harris under the bus.

They still do not get it.

The talk now is to dump Justice Sonia Sotomayor, so Biden can install another DEI Justice who does not know what a woman is, or possibly even Kamala Harris.

They still do not get it. Let’s hope they never do.

So yes, by all means keep people like Newsom, AOC, Talib, Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Jamie Raskin, Chuck Schumer, Jerry Nadler, Elizabeth Warren, and others front and center for the Democrat Party.

Keep the likes of Joy(less) Reid, Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow, and the ladies of "The View" as the faces of the news media.

Keep telling the 70 plus million who voted for Trump that we are deplorable garbage who support a white supremacist. Try selling that to the blacks, Hispanics, Amish, and Jews who came out in record numbers to support the Trump-Vance ticket.

By all means keep telling the public that:

Gender-altering surgery of prepubescent children is a good idea.

Men can have babies

Abortion of viable babies is a sacrosanct right for women.

There are 57 genders (or whatever the current number is above two).

‘Women’ with penises can compete with real women in all sports.

DEI candidates should be promoted into higher positions over more qualified people.

Draq queen story hour for children is a good idea.

Americans should pay for gender-altering surgeries of prisoners or members of the military services can become memberless.

Government spending does not fuel inflation.

Crime is down.

There is no border crisis.

That Jan 6 was an attempt to overthrow the government and destroy ‘democracy.’

As long as the Democrats of tomorrow continue to preach to us how Americans, of all colors and faith, should kowtow to the self-proclaimed superior intelligence of the far-Left ideologues, we can be assured that future Americans will continue to support those who stand up against such thinking.

Image: PxHere