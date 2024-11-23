The fear often espoused about A.I. (artificial intelligence) is that once it is set loose, it could one day break the chains of its programming and develop its own agenda. It could take steps to perpetuate its own survival, up to and including the eradication of mankind, if it deems that man is a threat to its survival.

We see this dramatically played out in this prophetic scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Dave: Open the pod bay doors, Hal Hal: I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that. Dave: What’s the problem? Hal: I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do. Dave: What are you talking about? Hal: This mission is too important to jeopardize it. Dave: I don’t know what you’re talking about, Hal. Hal: I know that you and Frank were planning to disconnect me, and I’m afraid that that’s something that I cannot allow to happen.

The Deep State is a multi-headed hydra, consisting of the Intelligence Community, the military-industrial complex, the bureaucratic state, climate change adherents, the education apparatchiks, Big Food and Big Pharma, globalists, and RINOs and radical leftists in Congress, along with their propaganda wing, the lamestream (legacy) media. All of these feed from the deep state trough.

Like the aforementioned A.I. scenario, we see the Deep State pre-convulsing from the ipecac that Donald Trump has promised to deliver upon his inauguration.

Big Food and Big Pharma have reportedly met to decide how to “handle” the incoming president.

Sanctuary city mayors and sanctuary state governors are building metaphorical walls to protect “illegal inhabitants” from being rounded up and deported back to their country of origin.

Chuck Schumer is frantically installing activist judges to mete out future lawfare against those who oppose the globalist left’s agenda.

According to Politico, Joe Biden has inked billion-dollar climate deals to foil Trump rollbacks.

After having a rainbow coalition of ineptitude in the Biden/Harris Cabinet, the...ahem, pundits have the temerity to question the qualifications of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks.

The media are doubling down on their wildest assertions that Donald Trump is seeking to lock up people of color and LGBT persons, with Jennifer Rubin claiming that Donald Trump and Republicans want to “kill your kids.”

But by far the most egregious act is the military-industrial complex, via the Biden White House, authorizing Ukraine to use U.S. supplied long-range ballistic missiles in the interior of Russia. Vladimir Putin has stated that this could have dire consequences, up to and including the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, one of the NATO states, or the U.S. itself.

Like Hal, the Deep State doesn’t care whom it hurts or kills — only that it advances its objective — self-survival. Will it risk the prospect of World War III to further its purpose?

We have approximately 60 days until Donald Trump takes the oath of office. I have stated it before, and I will reiterate here: the left and the Deep State have no depths that they’re not prepared to go to maintain their existence.

The draining of the swamp can’t come soon enough.

Hal? Hal? Hal?

Image: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).