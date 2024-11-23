Poll finds Democrats want Kamala again in 2028

According to a new survey, as reported by left-leaning The Hill, the majority of Democrat voters want Kamala Harris to be the party’s presidential nominee again in 2028.

The recently released Puck News/Echelon Insights poll found that 41 percent of likely Democrat voters would vote for Harris to be atop the Democrat ticket again in 2028, as opposed to only 8% who preferred California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), who placed second. This is great news … for Republicans!

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.), whom many thought should have been Harris’s running mate in 2024, garnered 7 percent.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Harris’s actual vice presidential pick in 2024, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg each got the nod from 6 percent of those surveyed.

Assorted other clowns and scofflaws Democrats received from 1% to 4% of the votes of those surveyed.

The poll of 1,010 likely voters was conducted from November 14-18. The poll’s margin of error is claimed to be 3.5 percentage points.

Call me a skeptic. I don’t want to say the poll is suspect, but this would be nearly akin to Democrats wanting to run Walter Mondale again in 1988, after he was lambasted by Ronald Reagan in 1984, losing the Electoral College 525 to 13, and being bested in the popular vote by nearly 17 million tallies.

Not much surprises me anymore, but I must admit to being somewhat gobsmacked when I read this story.

Apparently, these Democrats want to be re-burdened by what has been.

They must’ve just fallen out of a coconut tree.

