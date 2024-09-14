Kamala owns guns, so surrender yours

During the September 19 debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris said she’s not taking anyone’s guns, and she and Tim Walz, her vice-presidential pick, are gun owners.

Well. That certainly settles things, doesn’t it? Not so much.

Consider this from 2019, during Kamala’s first, utterly disastrous, run for the White House:

Graphic: Twitter Screenshot

And this, specifically about her desire not only to ban “assault weapons,” but to confiscate them through a mandatory gun buy-back:

Harris reiterated her support for the mandatory buyback of assault weapons, joining Beto O’Rourke and fellow Sen. Cory Booker in backing the approach from the forum stage. “We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory gun buyback program,” she said. “It’s got to be smart, we got to do it the right way. But there are 5 million [assault weapons] at least, some estimate as many as 10 million, and we’re going to have to have smart public policy that’s about taking those off the streets, but doing it the right way.”

Keep in mind “doing it the right way” came in response to an interviewer asking her about the Second Amendment, as in “isn’t what you’re suggesting in violation of the Second Amendment?” “Why no,” Kalama replied. “We’ll have to do it the right—'smart’—way.” In other words, “of course it’s unconstitutional, but we’ll do it anyway.”

Also keep in mind Kamala Harris is the number two mover—or puppet if you prefer—in the Administration resolutely attacking the First Amendment like no other in history. It is the Second Amendment that was designed by the Founders to protect the rest.

Oh, Democrats/socialist/communists like Harris absolutely hate it when anyone actually quotes the writings of the Founders, not only from the Federalist Papers, but other accounts of their proceedings. The Second Amendment is based in the common law right to self-defense, but it primarily exists to allow Normal Americans, if necessary, to overthrow a tyrannical government. Would-be tyrants really, really hate anyone to know that little bit of essential American history, because they’ll be the recipients of the application of the Founder’s intent and wisdom.

People like Harris scornfully sneer that if the Founders knew about “assault weapons,” they never would have written the Second Amendment. Joe Biden—didn’t he used to be president or something?—keeps saying only government was allowed to own cannon back then. Not only is Joe entirely wrong, so are Harris and her fellow travelers. The principles behind the Second Amendment do not change with time, because human nature does not change, and as always, absolute power corrupts absolutely. The Founders were content that the common man own the most powerful military weapons of their time, including cannon. They would have been delighted by AR-15s.

What then are we to make of Kamala’s new promise not to take anyone’s guns? Didn’t her campaign handlers say, not a week or so ago, she still wanted to ban “assault weapons,” but just didn’t want to confiscate them anymore? Why yes, they did. So now we’re to believe Harris doesn’t want to ban any class of firearm, including non-existent “assault weapons?” Or she does want to ban them, just won’t confiscate them? So you can keep the guns you already have, but no new ones, and that’s only until Kamala or her handlers change their positions? And she said she owns guns, so she wouldn’t want to take anyone else’s guns? Or maybe she’s lying about that to make us think she wouldn’t? Kamala isn’t saying, neither are her handlers, and it’s not any of your business anyway, Deplorable.

Has Kamala suddenly, for apparently the first time in a political life lived as a California Marxist, developed new respect for the Second Amendment, for the Constitution? But she owns guns! So did past Senator Diane Feinstein, who had one of the very few concealed carry permits in California, as well as a Chinese spy as a driver and go-fer for some two decades. That gun didn’t keep her from being one of the most dedicated anti-liberty/gun cracktivists in history, and Harris has always been the same.

As a senator, Harris was infamous for being the most leftist in the Senate, to the left even of Bernie Sanders, a man who honeymooned in the Soviet Union. Let him have the last word:

No, I don't think she's abandoning her ideals. I think she's trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election.

Translation: Her newly found policies are miraculous election year conversions. She’s lying. She really does want to ban and confiscate American’s guns, though if she’s telling the truth about owning some, she’ll keep hers. She’s important, you’re not, and her values really haven’t changed. That’s the only honest thing she’s said in years.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.