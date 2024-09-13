Nation's filthiest beach gets reprieve from Tijuana sewage after Biden agrees to turn 'Trump pumps' back on

Does something stink of Joe Biden's politics here in San Diego?

Amy Reichert, a conservative local political figure who specializes in exposing the seedy underbelly of San Diego's political scene, thinks so.

This tweet video summing up the issue is an absolute must-see:

Joe Biden turned off the Trump Pumps and has been poisoning Americans for the past 1000 days. pic.twitter.com/sT8wwdfgPZ — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 12, 2024

She is describing America's Other Border Problem, the fact that San Diego is has been the recipient of Tijuana's raw, untreated sewage flowing onto its beaches, particularly those in the southern part of the county just north of the Mexican border, such as Imperial Beach.

For that reason, Imperial Beach recently took the crown from Surfrider Foundation as the nation's filthiest beach. I wrote about that here.

It's been going on like this for more than 1,000 days, shutting those beaches down.

Lately, really gross rotten-egg-smelling sulfur-based chemicals, and even hyper-toxic cyanide-based chemicals, which is used in weapons of war, is rolling in from Mexican factories, mixed in with the raw Mexican toilet sewage already coming in creating intolerable conditions on this side of the border. A few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control announced that it would be surveying residents for health effects of breathing the stench from raw sewage all day long.

By coincidence, the awfulness has happened for the duration of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

Turns out that's not a coincidence.

Now that election time is approaching, suddenly, they've got the problem solved with the appearance of some pumps on the TJ side that somehow got shut down earlier.

Turns out President Trump actually solved the problem years ago, Reichert notes, when he bought those pumps to be built on the Mexican side of the border so that Mexico could keep its own sewage.

When Joe Biden took office, the pumps were mysteriously turned off and the sewage flowed into San Diego County, making a lot of people sick, forcing Navy SEALs up north to swim in it, Border Patrol agents to come into contact with it, and property owners to take the hit to the value of their properties as the giant Mexican toilet flowed northward.

Why were those pumped turned off? Reichert says in her video to follow the money. From what I got from it, it's likely federal funds were to flow so long as the beaches stayed filthy and a lot of Biden and Newsom cronies were to be made rich.

Reichert charges that the Biden administration actually colluded with the Mexicans to create the problem, allowed it to go on (in a bid to shake out federal cleanup funds), and were actually sitting on the solution all along.

Besides money, which is the most likely reason, the other possible reason could have been that since Trump purchased the pumps, they didn't want those pumps running because Trump bought them and he might get credit for them, never mind the sewage flowing in. That was their apparent logic on dismantling the border wall -- Kamala is now all for it, but her administration sold off its materials at scrap metal prices, costing the federal government billions.

Up until now, that has been the status quo. Now it's "fixed," at least temporarily with those Trump pumps going.

That's weird stuff because California's green-leader governor, Gavin Newsom, as well as Harris and Biden, did nothing at all about the toxic, stinking sewage from Mexico spilling in until now. That puzzled a lot of people, except that now Reichert has made it clearer.

Election time is on, so suddenly problems are getting 'solved,' at least temporarily.

A few days ago, a $300 million lawsuit was filed against Veolia, which runs one of the treatment plants on the U.S. side, by Imperial Beach residents for loss of value of their property. In another development, university researchers contradicted the County San Diego's own claims that the sewage was not that bad. Maybe these developments triggered the sudden appearance of the "Trump pumps" again, which stopped the flow of the Mexican sewage.

Because the big problem has always been Mexico, which has been pumping out 50 million gallons of raw sewage daily right into San Diego's beachsides, and California's and Biden's unwillingness to do anything about it.

On July 5, I wrote this:

Recent news reports say that while blue-city mayors have pleaded for the state and federal governments to do something about Tijuana's shameless release of raw sewage onto San Diego's famous beaches, California's governor, Gavin Newsom, has resisted declaring an emergency as the sewage continues to pour in and close the beaches, claiming it's Joe Biden's job to do it and he won't ask for it. A Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he is not. But it's pretty outrageous, given Newsom's fondness for every other kind of federal aid as well as his claims to have turned the state 'green.' ... Officials say the problem is being repaired incrementally from the Mexican side, but will "take time."

Now the U.S. and Mexico have restored the Trump pumps, the sudden cooperation from Mexican authorities rather strongly resembles the secret border deal that investigative reporter Todd Bensmann reported earlier -- that Biden and Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador apparently had a secret deal in place to reduce the border flow until election time, and after that, would turn the spigots back on.

Could the sudden appearance of the Trump pumps be the same kind of deal, to be turned off again once the federal cash is to be had?

Listen to Reichert's video, and decide for yourself.

Image: Screen shot from ABC 10 News video, via YouTube.