'Fly Me To The Moon': A movie tale of JFK, Sinatra, and Trump

There is a new movie out called “Fly Me To The Moon.”

To which I say, “It’s about time, we haven’t been back there in more than 50 years,” as incredible as that may seem.

And it does seem incredible, given the (astronomical?!) advances in computer technology during that time. In 1972, when man last walked on the moon, there were no cell phones, no pocket calculators, and only three main television stations in the United States.

Richard Nixon was president. And gasoline was 36 cents a gallon.

There was nothing the U.S. couldn’t do or achieve.

So, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to trod upon a celestial sphere, the song emanating from Aldrin's portable tape recorder was, in fact, Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon.”

The great Mark Steyn characterized that moment as “the insouciant swagger of the American century breaking the bounds of the planet.”

Indeed.

JFK challenged his nation to land on the moon by the end of the 1960s. He did this only eight years prior.

JFK. Fighter pilots cum astronauts. Sinatra. This is back when men had balls and women did not.

It occurs to me that there are distinct similarities between JFK, fighter pilots, astronauts, Sinatra … and Donald Trump.

Especially between Sinatra and Trump. Both were born in — or near — New York City. One crafted songs, the other buildings … and deals. Both were brash and controversial. Both performed at a high level for many years. Both were tough. But both deeply loved their immediate family and the country at large.

JFK (despite his faults), fighter pilots, astronauts, Sinatra (despite his faults), and Trump (despite his faults) all contributed to making America great … or great again. As opposed to the Biden-Harris administration -- and today’s Democrats -- who disdain the very country they lead—and hope to see to its demise. They are well on the way to succeeding in their attempt to make America fail. And our enemies are taking note.

Donald Trump may be the last man standing. Despite the assassination attempt.

His opponents are coming after him because they are coming after us. And the very idea of America.

We are in desperate need of some ‘insouciant swagger’ right now.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // Pixabay License