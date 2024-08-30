What the Kennedys want

RFK Jr. made big news last week when he suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. There is a meaningful backdrop to this epiphany, as the DNC has been creative and highly driven to block RFK Jr.’s quest for the presidency.

Is this messy sideshow indicative of what Dems mean by “our Democracy”? How about Kamala Harris’s smoke-filled-room appointment as Democrat nominee for president after Joe Biden’s wheelchair was pushed over the edge? Never mind.

The juiciest substory is the Kennedy family’s expression of disappointment.

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride,” a statement signed by five of the former third-party presidential candidate’s siblings said.

The family added, “We believe in Harris and Walz.”

All right — just another political squabble over a family gathering. But wait a minute: how well do the Kennedy aspirations line up with the Democrat campaign? Let’s parse the letter and find out.

America filled with hope

A throwaway, at least since Obama’s first campaign. Who doesn’t hope?

bound together with a shared vision of a brighter future

Leaving aside the throwaway “brighter future,” whatever someone thinks that is, let’s analyze “bound together with a shared vision.”

Shared vision is a minimum condition for the survival of any society, though it runs counter to Democrat demands for ever greater diversity. The evaluation of policy vision is a major justification for campaigns for office. We know a great deal about the Democratic Socialist policy vision, from more than a decade of bitter experience. We know it to be centrist and globalist and entirely willing to ignore protections in the Bill of Rights as it punishes “extremist MAGA” Americans for daring to protest. (Antifa and BLM good; MAGA bad.)

Kamala of Nouveau Camelot has said or posted on her website almost nothing of the policy proposals that are essential to voter evaluation of her vision. We know a lot about Harris’s policy predilections from her four years as vice president. This includes her phantom appointment as border czar. But she seems intent on running away from this record. Is “Day One” Jan. 20, 2025, or was it Jan. 20, 2021? What about the 10 million illegal aliens welcomed by Harris-Biden?

Trump, on the other hand, is an open policy book. But how can we pick our poison if we don’t know what’s in one of the bottles? Vision without policy detail is mere virtue-signaling. MSM, where are you?

a future defined by individual freedom

Hear, hear! But what individual freedom? Do the hundreds of January 6 Capitol protesters — made up mainly of people milling about in the Capitol area demanding fair elections, those invited in by Capitol Police to tour the “people’s building,” and those whose crime was being in the Capitol area ZIP codes and fingered by companies like Bank of America — who were held without bail or trial for up to two years, were prosecuted for everything from simple trespassing to since dismissed charges of obstruction, and were convicted and sentenced to punitive terms of incarceration...should they feel free? Should these Americans and every citizen who voted for Donald Trump and then was tagged by the federal government as extremist and domestic terrorists feel confident in Harris-Walz’s protection of their individual freedom?

No, dear Kennedys, they should not and do not. Your choice is for the exact opposite of a government that respects and wants to restore a principled America.

economic promise

The two records tell all: with Trump, we had low inflation (1.4% at the end of his first term) and corporate and individual tax cuts that proportionately did more for the prosperity of blacks than for the maligned rich. Business was booming. The pandemic and the incoming Biden-Harris administration quickly took us to 9% inflation and economic misery for lower-income people via two waves of money-injecting, whole-of-government spoils programs. Kamala and Tim would raise price controls from the dead and — come on, what else? — tax the rich.

But the Kennedys are evidently for the promise of higher taxes and greater government control. If you liked COVID lockdown...

and national pride

Are they kidding? What do they think “MAGA” stands for, and who champions it? Kamala Harris? Tim Walz? Really?

The only thing this vapid letter demonstrates is the contempt the elite, progressive left feels for the rabble of flyover America.

To the Kennedy family, I say, I feel your pain. And if they believe that, I have a bridge for sale, and I’ll throw in some oceanfront property in Arizona.

To RFK Jr., I don’t know what to say. I would ask where he thinks the despotic behavior of the DNC comes from. Does he think it reflects hope and shared vision for the common man? And what will be his contribution to the country if he and Mr. Trump are successful in November? Will he be the next JFK or RFK, or just another Teddy?

Image via Raw Pixel.