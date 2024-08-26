RFK, Jr. and liberal tears

On Friday Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump cancelling out any bump that Kamala Harris “may have” had from the Democratic National Convention. This endorsement sent shockwaves throughout the Democrat establishment.

David Axelrod suffered a meltdown:

Robert F. Kennedy was my political hero. He battled fiercely & eloquently against poverty, injustice and for economic fairness. Sadly RFK Jr, who made a rambling exit from the race today, proves that sometimes an apple DOES fall far from the tree…in this case, down a hill and over a cliff.

There also were several prominent members of the Kennedy family;

We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride," a statement signed by five of the former third-party presidential candidate's siblings said. "We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump [Friday] is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.

Firstly, the liberal tears are delicious. Salty, but delicious.

Secondly, have any of them [objectively] listened to RFK, Jr,’s press conferences, or read the transcripts? This was surely not an easy decision for RFK, but what could he do? The Democrat party treated him like crap.

He believed that he had some important things in America that needed to be addressed. He believed that they were issues that mattered to the Democrat electorate and to the party. For their part, the Democrat party kicked him to the curb, concealing, as he said; “the cognitive decline of the sitting president.” Their subsequent legal maneuvers all-but destroyed any chance that he had to competitively compete for president as a Democrat or an independent. He must have been peeved to see the party “hand-pick” one of the dumbest people to grace Washington D.C. to be their standard bearer.

It is reported that RFK reached out to the Kamala Harris campaign a couple weeks ago and notified them that he’d be willing to drop out of the race, if he could be considered for a cabinet post. His concession was rebuffed. Again, what was he supposed to do?

Lastly, and this goes out to David Axelrod, the Kennedy family and anyone that calls himself or herself a Kennedy Democrat – Donald Trump is an America First Kennedy/Reagan-style Republican. The Trump tax cuts were modeled after Reagan’s, and before that JFK’s. In each iteration, economies grew, tax revenues increased, and the people benefited from increased job opportunity and wage growth. Particularly the poor, minorities, and women.

As John F. Kennedy stood toe-to-toe with Nikita Khrushchev in the '60s, Donald Trump has faced off against Putin, Xi, the Iranian mullahs and Kim Jong-un. Peace through strength worked for JFK, Reagan and Donald Trump. Weakness and capitulation under Obama, Biden and Harris has invited chaos and the precipice of World War III.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have claimed to be for the working man, when in reality they’re for the Big Labor union bosses, and the union dues kickbacks that get funneled back to the Democrat party. They have all-but destroyed economic growth, and don’t give a crap about the working man (“I don’t work for you” – Joe Biden). Their EV mandates are destroying the American auto industry. Their “Green New Deal” benefits Chinese workers more than it does American workers. Education has been on a steep decline for decades. JFK sent men to the moon. Today’s student in the Democrat-run school system don’t know that we went to the moon, or even who John F. Kennedy was.

John F. Kennedy was a Catholic. I think he would be repulsed by today’s Democrat Party, and the apostates in party leadership who claim to be Catholic while supporting abortion and the trans-gendering of children. (I’m talkin to you, Joe and Nancy)

John F. Kennedy proclaimed; Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country.

Today’s Democrat constituency asks what’s in it for me? Many hate America and wish to see her “fundamentally transformed.” Kamala Harris wants to see people “made equal,” by taking from those who can, and giving to those who won’t.

You claim to want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride?"

Jump on the Trump-train. The future looks bright (like a shining city on a hill). You will be granted individual freedom, and the responsibilities that come with that freedom. You will benefit from an economic reality that will turn the tide on inflation and malaise and improve the economic well-being for those left behind by Bidenomics, and will most importantly, place national pride at the forefront, by putting America First.

Ask not what your country can do for you. Make America Great Again.

