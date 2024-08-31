Tales from Kam and the coach

We finally got to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Walz in a televised interview with a reporter.

And what did we see? Not much if you were expecting some substantive answers rather than word salads.

Yes, we learned that the governor used bad grammar and the vice president flipped-flopped on her stances but did not change her value system.

Yes, she is still the same old Kam we've known all of these years.

This is a good reaction from Matt Margolis

You knew things were going to be bad when Harris really struggled to give a coherent answer to the cliché question about what she would do on "on day one." And when Bash asked Kamala why it took so long to do something about the border, Kamala's answer was just a long mess of poorly connected talking points.