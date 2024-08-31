« Zuckerberg confession: why, and why now? | America cannot afford four more years of Biden-Harrisnomics »
August 31, 2024
Tales from Kam and the coach
We finally got to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Walz in a televised interview with a reporter.
And what did we see? Not much if you were expecting some substantive answers rather than word salads.
Yes, we learned that the governor used bad grammar and the vice president flipped-flopped on her stances but did not change her value system.
Yes, she is still the same old Kam we've known all of these years.
This is a good reaction from Matt Margolis:
You knew things were going to be bad when Harris really struggled to give a coherent answer to the cliché question about what she would do on "on day one." And when Bash asked Kamala why it took so long to do something about the border, Kamala's answer was just a long mess of poorly connected talking points.
Yes, she couldn't even get the easy one right. She could have said "I'm going to use my pen to correct everything," but that would be an obvious knock on the Biden-Harris administration.
Then she complained about all of the divisions over the last 10 years, but there again, Barack Obama and Joe Biden own six of those 10.
Politics aside, what I saw was a woman who does not have experience answering questions. She has grown accustomed to giving abortion speeches before friendly crowds and attending the teachers' union conventions.
Hard to get a difficult question in those venues.
Maybe the strategy was to be evasive and pray that Dana Bash wouldn't follow up. Or maybe this is the first and last interview and then she will go wild on social media turning out the young female vote over abortion.
As for Governor Walz, he looked weird looking down at tiny Kamala in the middle. That was a crazy image for sure. The coach also blamed his military controversy on bad grammar.
Overall, no one looked really good in this interview. It was edited, too, to presumably just the best parts. A live look would have given us a more honest view of Kam and the Coach, but that's life.
