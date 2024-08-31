Hamas's hostages: culture and upbringing matter

Among the most common misconceptions of Americans is foreigners are just like us. They wear American jeans and t-shirts with American logos. They wear American athletic shoes, and many long to visit or live in America. Sure, their religions might be a little strange, but they’ll fit in just like all the other faiths in America. They’re human, right? So they must be like us. They’re not. Culture and upbringing matter.

This headline says much about the Israel/Islamist conflict:

PHOTOS: IDF Soldiers Rescue Arab Muslim Israeli Hostage from Gaza

Graphic: X Screenshot

The Israelis don’t care that he’s Arab or Muslim. They don’t care if he’s poor or wealthy. He’s an Israeli, so they move heaven and earth to rescue him, just as they’re doing for every other hostage, dead or alive. Arabs/Muslims occupy every strata of Israeli society. They own homes, land and businesses. They serve in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Even Islamists who try to murder Israelis are given medical care in Israel.

This rescue also serves to illustrate another point: not every Muslim is an Islamist. Not every Muslim is determined to participate in Jihad--Holy War—but the horror of it is Muslims willing to live in peace with their neighbors, Muslims that don’t want to kill or enslave infidels, are not living the intent and text of their faith. Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi would appear to be among peaceful Muslims, apparently not an Islamist/Jihadist. Not so most of those living in Gaza and the West Bank:

A new poll released by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research finds declining levels of support for Hamas in both the Gaza Strip and West Bank, though the percentage who believe the terror group’s October 7 onslaught was “correct” is virtually unchanged. According to the survey, 71% of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank back the October 7 massacres in which in terrorists killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 253 others, versus 72% who said so when the organization’s previous poll was published in December. While the overall figure remained steady, support for atrocities increased from 57% to 71% in Gaza the past three months and dipped from 82% to 71% in the West Bank.

Gaza--what's left--is currently ruled by Hamas, after they killed and otherwise suppressed the Fatah faction. Islamists are not at all reluctant to enslave, kill or take hostage other Muslims they consider less than fervent in taking the path of Jihad, or who threaten their political power and personal wealth. Hamas leaders tend to rapidly become millionaires, even billionaires. Muslims living in peace in Israel with Jews are subject to particular scorn and punishment.

While Hamas, other Islamists, and western useful idiots, including the UN and our current government, consider Israelis colonial occupiers on Arab land, history speaks otherwise:

The Jewish people have a very ancient history in the land known both as Palestine and the Land of Israel. The Jewish claim to indigeneity is based on a three-thousand-year-old continuous history and the status of the land since ancient times as the focus of Jewish life and yearning.

It is also unsurprising Islamists would take someone like Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi hostage. Virtually from birth, they teach their children to hate Jews. They teach them killing Jews, and other infidels—that’s us—is life’s highest accomplishment, a holy mandate. And despite Hamas using the residents of Gaza as human shields, 71% of them approve of the October 7 slaughter of Israelis, Jew and Muslim alike, and generally support Hamas. Some may be angry at Hamas for setting up rocket launching sites in their backyards, hospitals and schools. They may be angry for the destruction Hamas has brought down on their heads, but their educations, their upbringing, drives them to support their destroyers, even to the point of participating in the slaughter of Oct. 7, and to keeping hostages for Hamas—for themselves.

These are people, at least seven in ten, who live to destroy Israel, to seize the lands Jews have continuously occupied for three thousand years, and to kill every Jew and infidel, even fellow Muslims. This is why there can never be a “two-state solution.” They absolutely reject the idea, but occasionally pretend to support it to keep useful idiot billions flowing into their numbered Swiss bank accounts.

So, while Israel does all it can, far more than the laws of war require, to protect Arab lives, even those who support Hamas and share their genocidal desires, Hamas and its supporters play the west like a fiddle from Hell. But because of who they are, and the merciful God they serve, the Israelis rescue Arab Muslims.

Culture and upbringing matter.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.