Kamala Harris is remarkable. She’s the most incredible, qualified, brilliant, accomplished, mostly Asian but sort-of-black woman ever to run for President. I know because suddenly, the media can’t stop praising her. Yesterday she was as incomprehensible as Joe Biden, but without the excuse of dementia, and today she’s the ultimate, highest-ranking expression of DEI virtue ever.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Joe Biden said he was going to appoint a black woman—what better qualifications for Vice President or the Supreme Court?--and he kept that promise, yet Kamala is a walking contradiction.

DEI is the most noble, virtuous height to which human beings can reach, yet anyone mentioning Kamala’s towering achievement is racist and sexist. Kamala has innumerable accomplishments as Vice President, yet she doesn’t. On the Afghanistan debacle, she was the “last person in the room,” Biden’s indispensable adviser, yet suddenly, she had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

Graphic: X Screenshot

She was the most liberal US Senator, to the left of Bernie Sanders and proud of it! And suddenly, she’s a life-long moderate.

Graphic: X Screenshot

She kept Russia from invading Ukraine---ooops. They’re not mentioning that notable foreign policy accomplishment anymore.

Graphic: X Screenshot

She was the Border Czar, boldly finding the “root causes” of illegal immigration, but suddenly, that’s all a Republican lie…

Graphic: X Screenshot

Except:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Apparently, they’ve forgotten about digital video and the Internet.

So Kamala Harris, whose brilliance shines brighter than the sun and who has so many amazing accomplishments no one can recount them, really didn’t do anything at all as Vice President, or until now, for that matter.

But who is Kamala Harris, the woman who can’t reliably pronounce her own first name? Discover The Networks is a project of the David Horowitz Freedom Center. It tracks, and provides voluminous background information on, leftist organizations and people. It’s an invaluable source of facts the left does its best to disappear. Their site on Kamala is informative indeed. Here are some lowlights:

* Served as San Francisco District Attorney from 2004-2011

* Served as Attorney General of California from 2011-2017

* Was elected U.S. Senator from California in 2016

* Was elected U.S. Vice President in 2020

* Became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in July 2024, replacing Joe Biden on the ticket

* Views America as a nation thoroughly infested with racism

Kamala’s parents were well-off leftist activists:

Both of Harris’ parents were far leftists who, in the early 1960s, were active in the Berkeley-based Afro-American Association (AAA), which, according to one former member, consisted of many people who looked to “Fidel Castro and Che Guevara” as their “heroes.” “We would talk about Black Muslims, the liberation movements going on in Africa, everything,” this member recalls. AAA leader Donald Warden mentored two of the group’s members, Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, who in 1966 would collaborate to establish the Black Panther Party. Years thereafter, Warden — who by then had changed his name to Khalid al-Mansour — would use his influence to help Barack Obama gain admission to Harvard Law School.

And of course, there’s a China connection:

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is an attorney with the law firm DLA Piper, which, according to Natalie Winters in the National Pulse, “boasts nearly 30 years of experience in China and over 140 lawyers dedicated to its ‘China Investment Services’ branch.” Adds Winters: “To facilitate DLA Piper’s China practice—which has received countless prestigious awards from the China Business Law Journal and China Law and Practice—the company employs a host of former Chinese Communist Party officials.

As is widely known, Kamala’s association with California king maker Willie Brown was instrumental in her political rise.

“Brown was a long-time communist sympathizer. He was first elected to public office with the help of the Communist Party USA youth wing. He was funded by Dr. Carlton Goodlett, a communist newspaper owner who was once awarded the Lenin Prize by the government of the former Soviet Union. Several years after his affair with Harris, Brown was still openly sponsoring Communist Party fundraisers in the Bay Area while serving as San Francisco mayor. Today, Brown is widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the Bay Area.”

DTN also notes Kamala was notoriously soft on crime and has ties to a variety of communist people and organizations. She is even more hostile to the Second Amendment than Joe Biden. As early as 2011, she demonstrated her anti-Israel antisemitism and her hatred for law enforcement and border enforcement. She is also an ardent enthusiast for the Iran nuclear deal, and very much pro-Islam. Her “Climate Crisis” credentials are unassailable as is her hatred for American energy independence.

Space prevents listing more, but if you take the time to take the link, you’ll discover why Kamala was a perfect ideological, DEI, fit for Joe Biden’s handlers. You’ll also see why electing her President will do immeasurable damage to America.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.