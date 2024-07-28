France celebrates wokery instead of athletes at its Olympics opener

Are Le French bored with the Olympics already?

You know, like the little disgruntled Frenchman at the cafe in the 1994 DHL ad, complaining about le bourgeois businessmen waiting for their packages and saying they can wait?

You'd almost think so given the strange ennui and decadence seen in the opening ceremony.

Their opener was loaded with offensive and irrelevant distractions at the expense of its athletic purpose, making one wonder if they were interested in the Olympics at all.

There was of course the blasphemous woke section featuring drag queens led by a morbidly obese person with the stage name 'Barbara Butch' playing the Virgin Mary in a Bahomet getup and halo reenacting the Last Supper, with a blue Pan-like nearly naked man being presented on the serving platter, eating food himself. It as all about some kind of "inclusion," they later claimed. Actually, it was a mockery of Catholicism, an odd thing to mock in a country where cathedrals are being set on fire and priests are being stabbed by Muslim fanatics.

A tech company has since pulled its ads, and the higher quality of Catholic bishops in the U.S., such as Robert Barron of Minnesota and Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco, have condemned the mockery of Christians from what is supposedly a Christian country, some asking if they'd like to try that on Muslims. Since then, even French bishops have spoken up. The Olympics themselves are reportedly pulling the video, based on viewers tuning out.

Secular fundamentalism has now infiltrated the Olympics, even to the point of blaspheming the religion of over a billion people. Would they do that with any other religion? I ask all of our people to pray for a restoration of good will and respect. https://t.co/gO8PK0gBcB — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) July 27, 2024

The organisers of the Olympics chose the anniversary of the beheading of Fr. Jacques Hamel to use images of violent decapitation and to MOCK the Last Supper. pic.twitter.com/VUfmBO5fuj — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) July 26, 2024

Today is the 8th anniversary of Catholic priest Jaques Hamel's martyrdom. On 26 July, 2016, while celebrating Mass at Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray church in Rouen, France, Father Jaques Hamel was assassinated by Islamic State terrorists.



Painting by Neilson Carlin pic.twitter.com/s7YNFh1sz3 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 26, 2024

Aside from the sheer disgustingness of the visual, one wonders why they thought that was so important to shove in our faces when we were tuning in to watch the athletes parade in in their national costumes or their sports attire. (The Mongolians, Malaysians, Filipinos, and Sri Lankans kicked it on that front but we had to go to Twitter to see it.) We wanted to see the Tonga guy, too, but he didn't make the team this year.

While we are on the topic of Olympic fashion, what was with the long Paris fashion runway show that was featured in the broadcast. It wasn't athletic fashion, it was regular fashion, the kind of garbage you see nowadays on Paris runways, thrown-together rubbish where models looked like just-hatching chicks, or people wearing the curtains, rod and all, or something off the streets of Compton. Who the heck is interested in that when they want to see something about the Olympics?

Sure, a host nation wants to feature itself, but France has a lot of material to work with. It could have featured its contributions to sports, its fine art, its classical music, its great architecture with some kind of athletic themes, but it just went for a long regular runway show as its national greatness, as if it was trying to change the topic from athletics to dreary celebrity culture. Hey, France likes Kardashian Kulture same as Americans do, so to speak.

As for its own history, it was mocked in the most ignorant of ways, not with creativity, but with some heavy metal band portraying the French motto of "liberte" with sort of a Bastille-like building featuring a headless Marie-Antoinette figure holding her head squawking something while the band played on in its raggedy period costumes. The music was unoriginal, sounded like every other heavy metal band out there and the cosplay act has been done before by Coldplay a few years ago with the 1848 mob revolution "Viva la Vida" album, or Paul Revere and the Raiders in the 1960s, cosplaying the era that came just before the French Revolution with its bloodshed made the "liberty" concept unpopular in Europe for a while. It was like celebrating a massacre, a human rights violation, the Paris mob as liberty. In the past, French diplomats used to be able to explain why they celebrated July 14 with nuance and elegance, rejecting the bloodshed while calling the broad trend good, but this was a repugnant caricature of that violent era for anyone who knows history with nothing subtle about it.

Again, they had a lot to work with if they wanted to celebrate their country's heritage -- the French Resistance, the Napoleonic era, Louis XIV, Joan of Arc, maybe even the Crusades, which forged their nation. That they chose that horrible episode was like Germans celebrating their Nazi era, a total embarassment, only attractive as the prototype for today's communists and woke leftists.

That wokery took up more real estate than the athletics itself -- there also was a Statue of Liberty with wounds on her face, and assorted devil imagery seen in today's Hollywood pop music. What was missing was athletics, which was supposedly what they were there to celebrate and didn't. Perhaps what we saw was just a slanted reflection of NBC's woke coverage priorities, but it went a long way to making one wonder if the French have already forgotten who they are. The crazed left, after all, did win the recent legislative elections, in a bid to shut out those who love their country.

We saw the same in these repulsive game opening ceremonies, which France's president, Emmanuel Macron, has praised. Where were the athletics? Are the French so bored of their own mission they only crave Pan among the drag queens as their wretched subtitute?

Image: Twitter screen shot