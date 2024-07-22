Where is Joe?

After pulling out of the presidential race Sunday, many political observers are asking, "Where's Joe?"

After all, the pullout was highly irregular, with no camera appearances, no evidence of even involvement from Biden, no press conferences. There was just a written statement with a mechanized signature. Is the guy even alive? Is he in some kind of health distress? That he has staffers covering for him certainly sets off an alarm of sorts, given his dementia.

And more to the point, is this something he was forced into doing against his will? Some observers think so, saying he was muscled into exiting with a warning that the 25th Amendment was waiting for him if he didn't. It sounds very mafia-like.

Here are some observations as to how strange this is:

Biden’s not at the White House. He’s made no public appearance since a staffer took control of his X account and announced he was not running.



There’s no evidence Biden knows what happened today. Also: do we have any evidence Biden is even alive right now?



This is banana… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2024

One would think that a letter to the American people from the president announcing his decision to step aside would not be signed using a digital signature and would be accompanied by a photo op and a scheduled conference in the morning that followed.



Instead we have a… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 22, 2024

Joe Biden didn’t tell the country on camera that he’s dropping out of the 2024 race.



His intern did it via a post and didn’t say why.



He’s either too sick to go on camera or he’s too embarrassed that Democrat elites staged a successful coup against him. This is not normal. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 22, 2024

The sitting President of the United States announced today via a letter that he’s not seeking reelection.



We haven’t seen him, we haven’t watched an address, we have nothing at all, other than a letter on personal letterhead.



This isn’t the radio-era, there are no fireside… — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 22, 2024

We have a president who steps down without making a public appearance, a regime that quickly anoints a replacement with no democratic process, & a bureaucracy brazenly lying about providing insufficient protection for opposition leaders. When did we become a 3rd world country? — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) July 22, 2024

Why did Biden not make a live or video address to the public? Why a letter that someone else tweeted out in his name? https://t.co/kF3LxDujHQ — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 21, 2024

Anyone else find it strange that this letter doesn’t appear under “Statements and Releases” from The White House? https://t.co/7xUq6yITJY pic.twitter.com/KSDqDo8Qj2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 22, 2024

yoo... this is getting weird... has *anyone* talked to the current President of the United States today?! https://t.co/jWT5002dGa — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 22, 2024

If this were a hostage situation, that letter would not qualify as proof of life. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 22, 2024

So right now, who is President? — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) July 22, 2024

Some thought the timing was funny:

Does anyone find it odd…



Biden dropped out of the race with a signed memo and not a video?



I get that he’s sick, but really, didn’t the American people deserve to hear it from him directly?



Why did it have it happen yesterday?



Could it not have waited until after he’s… pic.twitter.com/tDKJubL9eW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 22, 2024

Biden's supporters say he has a "mild cold," presumably from COVID. Where have we heard that term before when a leader was strangely unavailable. I remember the Kremelin spokesweasels using it, when then-President Yurii Andropov was on his deathbed in the mid-1980s.

Some think he has health issues that go beyond dementia:

Is anyone else thinking he had a massive stroke late last night and the whole damn West Wing is cosplaying The Death of Stalin? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 22, 2024

JUST IN: Frank Biden confirms health "absolutely" played a role in his brother Joe Biden *DROPPING OUT.*



The White House and the media *DENIED* this for years.



He also said they will enjoy “whatever time we have left." Wait, is Joe Biden TERMINAL? 🤔pic.twitter.com/dPKLUPHxPQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

Roger Stone reads between the lines for the skullduggery that may be going on:

Kamala moves quickly to try to sew up the nomination, but Obama may have other plans. While Biden may have endorsed Kamala, he is doing it to thwart Obama. Obama has not endorsed Kamala. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton and her hillbilly rapist husband are maneuvering to try to put her… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) July 21, 2024

And there's another twist here – it's hard to say if they are friends or enemies:

BREAKING: Michelle Obama is now basically operating as a shadow Chief of Staff for Kamala in terms of lining up donors and support, one WH official says — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2024

It's like the Kremlin, circa 1986.

There are signs Biden was muscled into doing it:

The 25th Amendment. If so, how can he continue as president? https://t.co/6hdQ8nEsXM — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 22, 2024

He didn’t “give up power.” Donors froze his bank accounts. It was a soft coup. One that invalidated an entire democratic primary process. https://t.co/BkpXwvC4xe — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 22, 2024

And rage:

Biden is not addressing the country because he is fuming raging mad.



This is not what he wanted. He feels betrayed by everyone including Obama and Pelosi. He was pushed out the door.



So he will try to cool his temper before he talks. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 21, 2024

Hearing Jill's rampage lasted over 2 hours — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2024

So maybe he isn't sick and out of pocket -- he's inside throwing things along with Jill.

Whatever it is, it isn't healthy for our democracy, and it's hard to think of any examples like this from America's past that resemble so closely the death of Andropov, or Konstantin Chernenko, or Boris Yeltsin's final days, or those of Fidel Castro or Hugo Chavez. Dictators like those like to hide what's going on when an oligarch is dying.

As for Joe, well, where is he? Clint Eastwood's famously empty chair of 2012 has started to get literal.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube