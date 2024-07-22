« The Dems’ admiration for Biden’s presidency and withdrawal from the campaign is sincere
July 22, 2024

Where is Joe?

By Monica Showalter

After pulling out of the presidential race Sunday, many political observers are asking, "Where's Joe?"

After all, the pullout was highly irregular, with no camera appearances, no evidence of even involvement from Biden, no press conferences. There was just a written statement with a mechanized signature. Is the guy even alive? Is he in some kind of health distress? That he has staffers covering for him certainly sets off an alarm of sorts, given his dementia.

And more to the point, is this something he was forced into doing against his will? Some observers think so, saying he was muscled into exiting with a warning that the 25th Amendment was waiting for him if he didn't. It sounds very mafia-like.

Here are some observations as to how strange this is:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some thought the timing was funny:

 

 

Biden's supporters say he has a "mild cold," presumably from COVID. Where have we heard that term before when a leader was strangely unavailable. I remember the Kremelin spokesweasels using it, when then-President Yurii Andropov was on his deathbed in the mid-1980s.

Some think he has health issues that go beyond dementia:

 

 

 

 

Roger Stone reads between the lines for the skullduggery that may be going on:

 

 

And there's another twist here – it's hard to say if they are friends or enemies:

 

 

It's like the Kremlin, circa 1986.

There are signs Biden was muscled into doing it:

 

 

 

 

And rage:

 

 

 

 

So maybe he isn't sick and out of pocket -- he's inside throwing things along with Jill.

Whatever it is, it isn't healthy for our democracy, and it's hard to think of any examples like this from America's past that resemble so closely the death of Andropov, or Konstantin Chernenko, or Boris Yeltsin's final days, or those of Fidel Castro or Hugo Chavez. Dictators like those like to hide what's going on when an oligarch is dying.

As for Joe, well, where is he? Clint Eastwood's famously empty chair of 2012 has started to get literal.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube

